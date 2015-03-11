Jackman’s fluke past Pavelec pushes Blues past Jets

ST. LOUIS -- With just over a minute to play, St. Louis Blues defensemen Barret Jackman took the puck off the side boards just inside the red line and flung it toward the Winnipeg Jets net, figuring goalie Ondrej Pavelec would catch it and play it off to the side.

But Pavelec lost sight of the shot and the puck floated over his glove for Jackman’s second goal of the season and the game-winner with 1:03 to play in the Blues’ 5-4 victory over the Jets on Tuesday at Scottrade Center.

“Definitely I was aiming for the top corner,” quipped Jackman. “I was just trying to get the puck in and give our forwards an opportunity. Their goalie kind of lost track of it. We’ll take it anyway we can.”

The victory moved the Blues (42-17-5) two points behind first-place Nashville in the Central Division with two games in hand. Meanwhile, Winnipeg (33-22-12) is clinging to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference by a single point.

The Jets fought back valiantly in the game, tying the score 4-4 after being behind 4-1 entering he third, only to lose on Jackman’s fluke goal.

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Blues

“It’s a tough loss,” said Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice. “They were clearly better in the second (period), and we were better than they were in the third. We didn’t skate in the second and they didn’t skate in the third.”

Maurice didn’t have much to say about the winner.

“It went in; there’s nothing more magical than that,” he said, adding that he didn’t know whether Pavelec was screened.

Pavelec was absent from the postgame locker room, but he had come on in relief of Michael Hutchinson and helped spark the comeback with a series of strong stops in the final period. With strong goaltending by Pavelec, Winnipeg killed three consecutive penalties midway through the final period, including a two-man Blues advantage for 1:30.

Pavelec relieved at 11:09 of the second period after the Blues scored three goals on three shots vs. Hutchinson, who allowed four goals on seven shots.

Left winger Vladimir Tarasenko, centers Steve Ott and Jori Lehtera scored the goals -- Ott and Lehtera in a span of 1:01 -- and turned a tight 1-1 contest in the Blues’ favor and the Blues needed that three-goal cushion.

The Jets scored twice in a nine-second span early in the final period to cut the Blues’ lead to one and then tied it before Jackman’s goal gave the Blues’ their second victory in regulation play vs. Winnipeg this season.

Taresenko and Lehtera each added an assist to his goal for a two-point game. Left winger and linemate Jaden Schwartz also had a goal and an assist. Blues defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Chris Butler each had two assists.

Wingers Michael Frolik, Andrew Ladd, Lee Stempniak and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, with Frolik lighting the lamp in the first period and Ladd and Stempniak doing so in a nine-second span early in the final period.

“Great comeback and unfortunate end ... that’s hockey, man, you know,” Wheeler said. “Tough goal by Pavelec and you have to feel bad for him. That’s so hard coming into the middle of the game. You’re stone cold, and he made some big saves to give us a chance to tie the game ... we don’t tie that game without him. It’s a crazy game; stuff happens.”

The Blues commiserated with Pavelec but only to a certain point, with the W being the trump card.

“He’s a good goalie, and he’s had a lot of success in Winnipeg,” Pietrangelo said. “You feel for him but it’s a big two points. Two points out of first place with two games in hand. That’s a big accomplishment.”

NOTES: St. Louis Blues D Jay Bouwmeester missed his second consecutive game with an illness, which also sidelined him Saturday in Toronto. He skated with the team Tuesday morning. D Chris Butler replaced him for the second successive game. ... After a one-game absence as a healthy scratch, C Marcel Goc replaced C Olli Jokinen in the lineup. Jokinen left the game early Saturday with an upper-body injury. He skated Friday and is expected back Thursday when the Blues host Philadelphia. ... LW Chris Porter was a healthy scratch for the seventh consecutive game. ... D Kevin Shattenkirk and D Zbynek Michalek have been skating with the Blues. Shattenkirk has missed 17 games since undergoing abdominal surgery because of an injury suffered Feb. 1 at Washington. Michalek has been out with a concussion suffered before the Blues acquired him for Arizona at the trade deadline. ... Winnipeg C Bryan Little and D Dustin Byfuglien remained sidelined with upper-body injuries. The Jets have lost 163 man-games to injury this season. ... D Paul Postma and L TJ Galiardi were healthy scratches.