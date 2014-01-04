Preview: Jets at Bruins

After struggling to get out of the blocks, Brad Marchand seems to have found his rhythm for the Boston Bruins. The pesky Marchand looks to maintain his hot hand when Boston hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon. Marchand netted his 10th goal of the season and fifth in seven games on Thursday, when he tallied 54 seconds into overtime in Boston’s 3-2 triumph over Nashville.

Jarome Iginla scored his fifth goal in as many contests while linemates David Krejci and Milan Lucic each notched an assist as the three stars extended their respective point streaks to six games. Winnipeg saw its three-game winning streak come to an end Thursday as it began a three-game road trip with a 4-3 setback to Ottawa. The Jets wrap up the trek against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE JETS (19-19-5): Dustin Byfuglien didn’t cool down despite being left off the United States Olympic roster on Wednesday. The bulky defenseman scored and set up a goal versus the Senators and has collected two tallies and five assists in his last seven games. Blake Wheeler, who was named to the U.S. roster, has torched his former Bruins team for four goals and three assists in eight career meetings.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (27-12-2): Boston has defeated the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise in each of the last 11 home contests, dating to Dec. 31, 2007. Tuukka Rask will have a chance to keep the party going on Saturday and improve upon his already impressive 13-4-2 mark at home. The Finn received a rare night off on Thursday as Niklas Svedberg turned aside 33 shots in his NHL debut before promptly being sent back to Providence of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg LW Evander Kane, who has two goals and an assist in his last four games overall, has tallied six times in 13 career contests versus Boston.

2. Bruins D Torey Krug missed Friday’s practice with what coach Claude Julien deemed a maintenance day but is expected to play on Saturday.

3. Jets G Al Montoya turned aside 25 shots while making his fourth consecutive start on Thursday, but G Ondrej Pavelec is expected to receive the nod on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Jets 2