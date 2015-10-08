Preview: Jets at Bruins

Failing to qualify for the postseason for the first time in eight seasons led to some sweeping changes for the Boston Bruins, who will be missing some familiar faces when they kick off the 2015-16 season against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Boston already has a huge question mark for the opener with the status of towering defenseman and captain Zdeno Chara uncertain.

The Bruins fired general manager Peter Chiarelli and promoted assistant GM Don Sweeney, who made some bold moves by shipping power forward Milan Lucic to Los Angeles and young defenseman Dougie Hamilton to Calgary. Sweeney signed Matt Beleskey, who netted 22 goals with Anaheim last season, and brought in 19-goal scorer Jimmy Hayes from Florida in exchange for fellow forward Reilly Smith. While Boston missed the playoffs and shook up its roster, Winnipeg elected to pretty much stand pat after rolling up a franchise-high 99 points and earning a postseason berth for the first time since 2007. The Bruins have been a nemesis for the Jets, who have lost 13 straight in Boston dating to their days in Atlanta.

ABOUT THE JETS (2014-15: 43-26-13, 5TH IN CENTRAL): Playing in the NHL’s version of the Group of Death (Central Division) is one major obstacle for Winnipeg, which isn’t sure what to expect out of Ondrej Pavelec following a roller-coaster season in which he lost his job before reclaiming it down the stretch. Scoring should not be an issue with captain Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little, Blake Wheeler and Drew Stafford, who was acquired along with defenseman Tyler Myers last season. Dustin Byfuglien anchors a solid blue line along with rising star Jacob Trouba, Tobias Enstrom and Myers.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (2014-15: 41-27-14, 5TH IN ATLANTIC): The 38-year-old Chara has been an iron man for much of his tenure in Boston, but he was injured in his preseason debut and missed nearly two weeks before practicing the past two days. With Hamilton gone and fellow blue-liner Dennis Seidenberg expected to miss eight weeks following back surgery, the onus will fall on 2013-14 Vezina Trophy winner Tuukka Rask, who wilted last season after playing in a career-high 70 games. Boston also needs a return to health by center David Krejci, who was limited to 47 games last season.

1. Byfuglien’s wife had a baby Wednesday but he is expected to be in the lineup for the opener.

2. Bruins C Patrice Bergeron recorded a team-high 55 points en route to winning his third career Selke Trophy last season.

3. The Jets tied for the league lead with 10 short-handed goals last season.

