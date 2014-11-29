EditorsNote: changes period on tying goal in second graph

Bruins end strong month at home with OT win over Jets

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins were hoping to make some noise during a busy November that called for nine of their 12 games at home.

Mission accomplished. But with a scary ending.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored with 1:21 left in overtime to give Boston a 2-1 victory over Winnipeg on Friday night, capping a 7-1-1 home month for the Bruins before they head west for four games.

But despite the successful month at home, an OT loss would have meant three straight home defeats at the end of the month.

”I think we talked a lot about it and, for a while there it was pretty frustrating,“ Hamilton said after his fifth goal of the season. ”And coaches definitely weren’t too happy with us and we really didn’t show up (Friday night). I think we really wanted a good start and didn’t have it and squeaked the two points like we have in the past.

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Bruins

“I don’t know how we do it but two points is two points I guess.”

The win also was the 13th straight on home ice for the Bruins against the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise. The franchise hasn’t won in Boston since March 31, 2007, when the Jets were the Atlanta Thrashers.

Hamilton, who assisted on Milan Lucic’s tying goal in the third period, took a pass from center Carl Soderberg and beat former Bruins draft pick Michael Hutchinson for Soderberg’s second assist of the game.

“It feels good for sure,” said Soderberg. “We lost those two games to Montreal and Pittsburgh, so we needed this win and now we’re feeling a little better to get on the road.”

The Bruins play the next four out west, starting in Anaheim on Monday night.

The Bruins, 5-1 in extra time this season, killed a double-minor high sticking penalty on left winger Brad Marchand with 3:30 left in regulation. The last 30 seconds came on a four-on-three for the first 30 seconds of overtime.

The loss deprived the Jets (12-9-4) a sweep of a three-game road trip in the Eastern Conference. They have a West-high eight wins over the East.

“I think any time you can get points, obviously it’s frustrating right now losing that game but it’s one of those things when you look down the road later on in the season that might be a big point for us to pick up,” Hutchinson said. “I think we played well, we battled well tonight, to get one point is a little bit frustrating -- you always want two but at the same time it’s better than getting none.”

Hutchinson, cut loose by the Bruins before signing with Winnipeg last season, was brilliant in goal, making 36 saves. He came into the game with a league-best 1.50 goals-against average and the overtime loss dropped him to 4-1-2 for the season.

Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots for the Bruins (14-9-1).

Asked about dueling with Rask, Hutchinson said, “It was awesome. He’s a goalie that ever since I was drafted I looked up to. So to be able to play against him is a real good experience and it really forced me to focus in and push myself because he doesn’t make too many mistakes and we got one on him. And it really made me bear down and know that it might be the only one we get tonight. ”

Defenseman-right winger Dustin Byfuglien scored a power-play goal, the Jets’ fourth in three games after an 0-for-25 stretch, in the first period before Lucic tied it 3:05 into the third.

The new Bruins line of center Patrice Bergeron, rookie right winger David Pastrnak and left winger Marchand combined for 14 shots on goals, seven of them by the 18-year-old Pastrnak, playing in his second NHL game.

NOTES: LW Adam Lowry was out for Winnipeg, serving a one-game suspension for his hit on Buffalo’s Patrick Kaleta on Wednesday night in Buffalo. D Toby Enstrom missed the Jets’ three-game road trip with an upper-body injury and C Mathieu Perrault returned to the lineup Friday night after missing the game in Buffalo with an upper-body injury. ... C Chris Kelly returned to the Boston lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury that was not his head or back. ... Winnipeg G Michael Hutchinson was a third-round draft pick of the Bruins (77th overall) in the 2008 draft. ... The Bruins start a four-game western trip in Anaheim on Monday night. The Jets are off until Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Oilers to start a three-game homestand. They hope to have Enstrom back on Wednesday. ... With the Celtics playing a day game at TD Garden, the Bruins didn’t have a morning skate. The Jets skated at nearby Boston University. ... Bruins C Gregory Campbell purchased and distributed $2,000 worth of food to local shelters Thursday.