Preview: Jets at Canadiens

The Winnipeg Jets enter the Olympic break with a four-game road trip that begins Sunday afternoon against the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are 7-2-0 under new coach Paul Maurice, including road victories over division leaders Anaheim and Chicago. Montreal is 15-9-4 at the Bell Centre, where the Jets have not won since the franchise moved to Winnipeg from Atlanta.

The Canadiens defeated the Jets 3-0 at Winnipeg on Oct. 15 as Carey Price posted the first of his three shutouts this season. Price made 34 saves in Saturday’s overtime loss to Tampa Bay, so backup Peter Budaj could get the nod for the Canadiens. Montreal has points in its last three games following a four-game losing streak as it tries to hang on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE JETS (26-25-5): Eric O Dell missed Friday s game for the birth of his first child but will return to the lineup Sunday. Devin Setoguchi scored twice on Friday after recording one point in his previous 13 contests. Evander Kane has missed two games with a hand infection and is not expected to return before the Olympic break.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (29-20-6): A flu bug is sweeping through Montreal s locker room, infecting players like Louis Leblanc, Brandon Prust and Michael Bournival. David Desharnais finished January with six points in eight games while playing on a line with Max Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher. Daniel Briere has three points in his last two games despite being limited to 16:20 of total ice time in that span.

OVERTIME

1. The Jets franchise is 0-4-0 at Montreal since moving from Atlanta. It has not earned a regulation victory at the Bell Centre since Nov. 3, 2009.

2. The Jets are 6-6-0 against Atlantic Division opponents, while Montreal is 6-4-1 against the Central.

3. Price is 11-3-3 lifetime against the Jets franchise with two shutouts and a .921 save percentage.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Jets 2