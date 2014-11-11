Preview: Jets at Canadiens

Having finally snapped out of their offensive malaise, the Montreal Canadiens go for their third straight victory when they host the surging Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game homestand. Montreal had stumbled through a six-game stretch (1-3-2) in which it scored only six times before busting out in a 4-1 victory over Minnesota on Saturday. The Canadiens had won six consecutive matchups in the series until the Jets broke the string with a 2-1 triumph in Montreal on Feb. 2.

Winnipeg is riding an impressive eight-game point streak (6-0-2) after squeezing out a 2-1 shootout victory at Ottawa on Saturday in the opener of a five-game road trip. The Jets have not lost in regulation since a 4-2 setback to Tampa Bay on Oct. 24 and have permitted one goal or fewer in five of their last six contests. “Eighty percent of the good things that are happening right now, maybe 90 percent, are still on compete,” coach Paul Maurice said. “Our fight and compete, and that’s leadership amongst the players, has been spectacular.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), RSN (Montreal)

ABOUT THE JETS (8-5-2): Ondrej Pavelec had plenty of doubters following a 2013-14 campaign in which he posted his worst goals-against average (3.01) and save percentage (.901) in four seasons, but the 27-year-old netminder has been immense during Winnipeg’s hot streak. Pavelec’s only two losses in the past seven starts have come in a shootout and he is sporting a 1.98 GAA and .928 save percentage - both career bests. “He’s come in with much more focus this year,” Jets goaltending coach Wade Flaherty told the Winnipeg Free Press. “I‘m unsure of the exact word - maybe determination is the best one.”

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (10-4-1): Montreal raised some eyebrows Monday when it demoted Rene Bourque to Hamilton of the American Hockey League after the 32-year-old forward cleared waivers. Bourque, who failed to score and collected a pair of assists in 13 games, was superb in the Canadiens’ surprising run to the Eastern Conference final, scoring eight goals to nearly match his total (nine) from the regular season. “We believe that we gave him an opportunity. He was having a hard time to find his game,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “We’re not closing any doors, but he needs to go out there and perform the way he’s supposed to perform.”

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens C Lars Eller, coming off a two-point performance versus Minnesota, has four goals and five assists in 11 games against the Jets.

2. Pavelec is 4-8-1 with a 2.95 GAA lifetime versus the Canadiens.

3. Montreal has whiffed on 19 straight power plays while Winnipeg has killed off 18-of-19 penalties in the past six games.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Jets 2