Preview: Jets at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens return home Sunday to host the Winnipeg Jets, and after scoring a total of four goals in back-to-back losses after a 9-0-0 start, they appear to have rediscovered their firepower. Dale Weise recorded his first career hat trick in Friday’s 6-2 win at Calgary - the fifth time in 12 games the Canadiens have scored four or more goals.

Balance has been the key to Montreal’s flying start as six Canadiens have scored three or more goals while five players have 10 or more points. “That’s why we won nine in a row to start the season, with contributions from everybody,” Weise told reporters after Friday’s contest. The Jets opened a four-game road trip Saturday with a 3-2 victory at Columbus - their fourth win in five road contests this season. Blake Wheeler continues to emerge as one of the top offensive threats in the Western Conference, totaling a goal and an assist Saturday to give him 14 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN (Winnipeg), RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE JETS (7-3-1): Winnipeg has allowed the game’s opening goal eight times in 11 games, but first-period tallies by Bryan Little and Andrew Copp gave the Jets a 2-0 lead 6:45 into Saturday’s game. “Last year, for the most part, we were a team that would come out and put other teams behind the eight-ball,” center Adam Lowry told reporters before the contest. “That’s something we’re going to have to fix.” Michael Hutchinson, who did not play Saturday after a career-best 45-save performance Thursday against Chicago, is expected to start.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (10-2-0): As if Montreal needed any offensive help, Paul Byron recorded a goal and an assist Friday in his second game with the Canadiens. Captain Max Pacioretty leads the team with seven goals and is the only Montreal player in the top 10 in the league, while Tomas Plekanec is among the league leaders in points (12). Vezina and Hart Trophy winner Carey Price likely will start in goal after not playing Friday as he aims for his eighth win in 10 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg has scored a power-play goal in two straight games after going three in a row without one.

2. Price has started all four Canadiens’ home games, going 4-0-0 with 133 saves on 137 shots.

3. The Jets killed off five penalties Saturday and 85.3 percent of opposing power plays through 11 games.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Jets 1