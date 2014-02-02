Jets get past Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Winnipeg Jets captain Andrew Ladd’s hustle paid off in a big way on Sunday, as it led to the game’s decisive goal.

Left winger Ladd got an assist when Winnipeg right winger Michael Frolik scored 1:04 into the third period to send the Jets on to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Ladd stripped the puck from Montreal goalie Carey Price in front of the goal line in the left corner to set up the goal that restored Winnipeg’s one-goal lead.

Ladd fed the puck out front to Frolik, who scored his 12th goal before Price could scramble back to the net.

“I just wanted to get enough speed and I was able to get there pretty quick,” Ladd said. “I think I caught (Price) a little off guard and then I tried to bank it off him and it ended up going right on Fro’s stick, so a lucky break a little bit there, but it was obviously a big goal.”

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Canadiens

Goalie Al Montoya made 30 saves and defenseman Tobias Enstrom scored midway through the second for Winnipeg, which won 4-3 against Vancouver on Friday.

“We knew they played (Saturday) so we had to jump on them in the first period, but give it off to the guys, we battled,” said Montoya, who started for just the second time in 12 games. “We might not have had it the whole night but we put it together when we had to and good things happened.”

The Jets have won eight of 10 games since Paul Maurice was hired to replace Claude Noel as head coach on Jan. 12.

“I think he’s got over 1,000 games so he knows what he’s doing,” Frolik said. “We just play for each other. Obviously, when the change happened, it’s never easy, but we just said in the room that we’ve got to play for each other. It didn’t really change that much, but the battle level and blocking shots, it’s better and everybody’s focused on the game and we’re rolling four lines, and it’s been working.”

Right winger Brian Gionta drew Montreal even at 1-1 late in the second period.

Price stopped 33 shots for the Canadiens, who lost 2-1 to Tampa Bay in overtime Saturday.

“It’s obviously tough, but in hindsight we faced two pretty hot goaltenders and we didn’t get enough breaks,” Price said.

Montreal, which was outshot 35-31, is on a 2-5-1 skid.

“I thought we played a pretty good game,” Gionta said. “We forced the play a lot; an unlucky break on their second one, but for the most part we had some pretty good effort there tonight.”

Enstrom opened the scoring with his sixth goal midway through the second period. Jets right winger Chris Thorburn backed into Montreal defenseman Nathan Beaulieu to open up a lane for Enstrom to carry the puck behind the net. Enstrom then beat Price with a shot inside the right post 9:13 into the middle period.

Montoya had caught a break moments earlier when Montreal right winger Brandon Prust’s tipped shot struck the right post 7:40 into the second.

Gionta fired a shot off the left post later in the period before scoring his 10th goal at 17:06. The Canadiens captain took a pass from center Tomas Plekanec and snapped a shot past Montoya into the top right corner from the right side of the slot.

NOTES: This was the 23rd time Montreal has hosted a pair of matinee games on Super Bowl weekend. ... Jets G Ondrej Pavelec had started 10 of Winnipeg’s previous 11 games. ... D Zach Redmond and C Eric O‘Dell did not dress for the Jets. ... Montreal D Douglas Murray played his 500th game. Murray, who signed a one-year contract with Montreal as a free agent on Aug. 22, began his career with San Jose in 2005-06. He played 14 games with Pittsburgh last season after he was traded to the Penguins by the Sharks on Mar. 25, 2013, and he has played 35 games with Montreal. ... Canadiens LW Michael Bournival returned after missing Montreal’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday because of illness. ... Canadiens RW Christian Thomas played his second straight game since being recalled from AHL Hamilton on Friday to make his Montreal debut. ... RW George Parros, D Francis Bouillon and D Raphael Diaz were healthy scratches for Montreal.