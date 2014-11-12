Canadiens extend winning streak with shutout of Jets

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens’ recent defensive struggles appear to be a thing of the past.

After allowing 14 goals over the course of a three-game losing streak, the Canadiens have given up just two in their three-game winning streak, following a 3-0 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

Goaltender Carey Price made 29 saves in earning his -- and the team’s -- first shutout of the season and the 26th of his career.

”I think it just comes down to structure,“ defenseman Mike Weaver said. ”We got away from our structure a few games in a row.

“I think it’s kind of nice actually at the start of the season to kind of go through a bad spell. You’re not going to win every game and I think a little adversity makes you stronger in the end. We learned from that, we learned what not to do, what doesn’t work, and I think we’ve found our game again. Obviously we’ve just got to keep on going.”

Centers Lars Eller and Tomas Plekanec, and left winger Alex Galchenyuk scored for Montreal (11-4-1), which has also enjoyed a balanced offense in its last two outings.

Goalie Ondrej Pavelec stopped 24 shots for the Jets (8-6-2), who saw their eight-game point streak snapped.

“It’s been a while so nobody’s in a very good mood back there, which is good,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice of the end of the streak. “You don’t like to get comfortable with that. There’s parts of our game that can get better, there’s parts that are real good. It was a tight game.”

The Jets enjoyed a couple of prime opportunities on breakaways in the opening frame. A blocked shot in the Winnipeg zone became a 2-on-0 for left winger Evander Kane and right winger Blake Wheeler but Kane was denied by Price.

Later, on a Montreal power play, center Mark Scheifele took advantage of a turnover by defenseman P.K. Subban to break in alone only to hit the post.

“We like the chances we’ve been getting -- that’s been our theme for a while,” Maurice said.

But while the chances were there, the execution wasn’t entirely. But the head coach isn’t worried for his club.

“We didn’t get enough pucks to the net early in our chances, early in our decisions to get it to the net, and passed off probably either got knocked down or blocked,” he said. “All was not perfect in the world before this game and all is not lost after it.”

For the third straight game, Montreal found the score sheet first. Puck in tow, right winger Jiri Sekac drove hard to the net before Pavelec stopped him with a poke check. Eller picked up the loose puck and put it behind the netminder for his fourth of the season at 2:21 of the second period.

Galchenyuk made it 2-0 at 7:47 of the third. Plekanec picked up the rebound of his screened shot and passed off to defenseman Tom Gilbert at the blue line. Gilbert’s shot hit Gallagher and landed within reach of Galchenyuk, who spun around to beat Pavelec stick side.

The Jets came close to breaking the shutout on a late power play but were denied on several occasions by Price and once by the crossbar.

Plekanec sealed any comeback bid with a shorthanded goal into an empty net.

“We did a lot of good things,” said Plekanec, “Pricey was spectacular again for us as usual. It wasn’t perfect for us; we had some problems executing our plays but at the end of the day, we managed to score three goals. That’s a good sign.”

NOTES: With LW Travis Moen traded to the Dallas Stars earlier in the day, LW Drayson Bowman made his Canadiens debut after being called up on Monday evening. ... The game featured four players hailing from the city of Kladno, in the Czech Republic in Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec and RW Jiri Sekac as well as Jets RW Michael Frolik and G Ondrej Pavelec. ... Montreal D P.K.Subban played in his 300th NHL game. ... Winnipeg D Tobias Enstrom suited up for his 500th NHL game. ... Canadiens D Jarred Tinordi was the team’s lone healthy scratch while LW Michael Bournival remained sidelined with a shoulder injury. ... The Jets scratched D Adam Pardy and RW Matt Halischuk. Winnipeg RW Anthony Peluso missed his 10th game with an upper-body injury.