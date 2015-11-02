Fleischmann, Desharnais lead Canadiens over Jets

MONTREAL -- Depth has been key to the Montreal Canadiens’ early season success and that was no different Sunday night at the Bell Centre.

Three points apiece from left winger Tomas Fleischmann (two goals and an assist) and center David Desharnais (one goal, two assists) led the way as the Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets, 5-1.

“Just pretty good support on the ice,” Fleischmann said of his trio’s success. “We help each other. It’s a simple formula but it works for us.”

Left wingers Paul Byron and Lars Eller and center David Desharnais also scored for Montreal (11-2-0).

Right winger Chris Thorburn scored the lone goal for Winnipeg (7-4-1).

Goaltender Mike Condon made 18 saves and won his fourth game in as many starts.

“The more you play, the more comfortable you get,” Condon said. “I certainly feel that way right now. The guys have been giving me great defense, too, so it’s great to see everybody chipping in.”

Jets netminder Michael Hutchinson stopped just five of nine shots before being replaced by Ondrej Pavelec, who made 16 saves in relief.

”They obviously took advantage of their chances, and they ended up in the back of our net,“ Jets right winger Drew Stafford said. ”We didn’t have an answer quick enough and before you knew it, it was 4-0.

Byron opened the scoring for Montreal with his second short-handed goal in as many games at 6:34 of the first period. After defenseman Jeff Petry denied the Jets entry to the Canadiens’ zone, center Torrey Mitchell sent the puck up the ice. Byron used his speed to beat left winger Andrew Ladd at the Winnipeg blue line before skating in and deking Hutchinson glove side.

Fleischmann doubled the lead at 16:26 of the opening period. Desharnais drove in along the right side and cut to the front of the net, getting a shot off that was denied by Hutchinson.

But Fleischmann was there for the rebound, poking the loose puck in to the goalie’s left.

Fleischmann made it 3-0 Montreal just 35 seconds into the middle frame with his second goal of the game. Some short, quick passes got the puck out of the Canadiens’ end and up to the winger, who snapped a shot from the right faceoff dot for his fourth of the season.

The third line was at it again nearly three minutes later. Winnipeg defenseman Tyler Myer’s clearing attempt became a turnover just outside the Jets’ blue line.

Hutchinson made the initial save on Desharnais, but the Canadiens’ center picked up the rebound and lifted it just under the cross bar.

That would be the end for Hutchinson.

“They have a lot of offensive talent and quick forwards and we struggled with that a bit,” said Hutchison. “Most nights we’re able to get our stick on it and clean up in our zone better, but tonight we just kind of let them skate a little bit.”

Eller put the Canadiens ahead 5-0 when, in the slot, he redirected defenseman Andrei Markov’s pass from the left wall with his skate at 17:51 on the power play.

Thorburn got the Jets on the board at 13:57 of the third period when center Mark Scheifele found him in slot for his second of the season.

NOTES: Winnipeg rookie RW Nikolaj Ehlers’ parents were in attendance at the Bell Centre, their first time seeing their son live in an NHL game. ... The Canadiens announced Sunday morning that G Carey Price will be out a week with a lower-body injury sustained Thursday night in Edmonton. ... Montreal scratched RW Alexander Semin, D Jarred Tinordi and D Greg Pateryn. ... Jets C Nic Petan drew back in after sitting as a healthy scratch Saturday night in Columbus. ... Winnipeg scratched C Andrew Copp, D Adam Pardy and D Paul Postma. ... Montreal D Nathan Beaulieu played in his 100th NHL game.