Preview: Jets at Canucks

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to halt their losing streak when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Winnipeg suffered a 5-2 defeat at Calgary on Monday to extend their slide to four games, three of which have been on the road. Bryan Little recorded a goal and an assist against the Flames, but the Jets continued to struggle defensively as they allowed five goals for the fourth straight contest.

Vancouver fell to 1-2-0 on its six-game homestand Sunday as it dropped a 4-2 decision to Minnesota. The Canucks surrendered the first three tallies before Ronalds Kenins got the team on the board 12:20 into the third period with his first career goal. Vancouver has lost three of its last four overall games and four of five at home.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE JETS (26-18-8): Winnipeg got on the board first Monday for the 31st time this season, tying Pittsburgh for the most game-opening goals in the NHL. However, the club dropped to 19-7-5 in those contests and 0-3-0 on the road since returning from the All-Star break. The Jets still have earned a league-leading 33 points away from home (14-8-5), one more than their opponent on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-18-3): Five of Nick Bonino’s 11 goals this season have been game-winners, including his tally against Buffalo on Friday. The 26-year-old, who entered the campaign with two game-winning goals in 189 career contests, is one off the league lead shared by four players. Eddie Lack could make his first start since Jan. 13 as Ryan Miller has been in net for each of Vancouver’s last seven games.

1. Winnipeg captain Andrew Ladd notched a pair of assists Monday, giving him at least one point in 14 of his last 18 games. He has posted seven two-point performances in that span.

2. Canucks captain Henrik Sedin has collected 15 points - 12 assists - over his last 17 contests.

3. The Jets are 0-14-3 when trailing after two periods.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Jets 2