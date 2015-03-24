Preview: Jets at Canucks

The Winnipeg Jets look to set a season high with their sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Winnipeg matched its longest winning streak of the campaign Monday with a 4-1 triumph at Edmonton as defenseman Tyler Myers and Michael Frolik scored power-play goals while Ondrej Pavelec made 33 saves en route to his fifth straight win. The Jets sit one point behind Minnesota for the first wild card in the Western Conference and lead Los Angeles by four for the second spot.

Vancouver is coming off its fourth victory in five games, a 3-1 triumph at Arizona on Sunday. Yannick Weber recorded a goal and an assist while fellow defenseman Alex Edler converted a power-play chance with 3:13 remaining in the third period to snap a tie as the Canucks posted their third straight road win. Vancouver is looking to put some distance between itself and Calgary as it leads the Flames by just two points for second place in the Pacific Division.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT THE JETS (38-23-12): Pavelec was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week prior to Monday’s victory as he went 3-0-0 with a shutout, 0.97 goals-against average and .970 save percentage in three outings. Winnipeg played its eighth straight game Monday without Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien, who both are nursing upper-body injuries. Little is tied with captain Andrew Ladd for the team lead with 24 goals while both he and Byfuglien rank in the top five on the Jets in scoring.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (42-26-4): Vancouver is hoping its power play finally is getting its act together. The team has converted once in each of its last two games after registering just two man-advantage tallies over its previous 11 contests. Edler’s goal on Sunday was his first game-winner since the 2010-11 season.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks claimed the opener of the three-game season series at home on Feb. 3, when D Luca Sbisa scored 36 seconds into overtime for a 3-2 triumph.

2. Winnipeg RW Drew Stafford is riding a six-game point streak during which he has recorded four goals and four assists.

3. Vancouver plays six of its final 10 regular-season contests at Rogers Arena as it sandwiches three-game homestands around a four-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Canucks 2