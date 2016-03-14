Preview: Jets at Canucks

Mark Scheifele has been the talk of some circles of the NHL even though the Winnipeg Jets have long been removed from the postseason conversation. The 22-year-old Scheifele looks to continue his torrid stretch on Monday when the Jets begin a brief two-game trek to visit the Vancouver Canucks.

Scheifele extended his career-high seven-game point streak (seven goals, four assists) with his team-leading 22nd tally to lift Winnipeg to a 3-2 victory over Colorado on Saturday. The seventh overall pick of the 2011 draft has recorded 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in his last 12 contests and joined Drew Stafford in scoring two goals and setting up another in the Jets’ 4-1 victory over Vancouver on Nov. 18. Daniel Sedin netted the lone tally in that game for the Canucks and also added his club-best 26th goal on Saturday as Vancouver posted a 4-2 triumph over Nashville. The Canucks have won two in a row and three of their last four to reside eight points behind Minnesota for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), RSNP (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE JETS (28-35-5): Blake Wheeler recorded his team-leading 42nd assist and 60th point on Saturday despite receiving IVs both before and during the contest. “He played a great game, a really smart game,” coach Paul Maurice told the Winnipeg Sun of Wheeler, who is expected to play on Monday as he deals with the final stages of the flu. Ondrej Pavelec, who made 35 saves against the Avalanche and has yielded just 10 goals in his last four games, turned aside 29 shots to defeat the Canucks in the first meeting.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-28-12): Sven Baertschi scored on the doorstep against the Predators, a position he once thought foreign but now admits he finds comfortable. “I like the mess right there. It’s standing your ground,” the 5-11, 190-pound Baertschi told the Vancouver Province. “I‘m not huge. But I‘m strong. I‘m stable on my skates. It started becoming a habit. Now, when the puck is at the point, the first thing in my head is, ‘I have to get to the net.'” Baertschi has scored two goals and set up three others in his last five games overall, but has been limited to just to just two assists in five career meetings with the Jets.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver RW Alexandre Burrows set up a goal in the first encounter with Winnipeg to increase his point total to 11 (seven tallies, four assists) in 12 career meetings.

2. Jets C Mathieu Perreault notched an assist in each of his last two games and had three in the first meeting with the Canucks.

3. Vancouver is 0-for-13 on the power play in the last three contests after scoring nine times with the man advantage in the previous nine games.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Jets 2