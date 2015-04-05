(Updated: UPDATING: Standings information in Paras 1, 2 and 3.)

Jets 5, Canucks 4: Lee Stempniak scored twice as host Winnipeg snapped its two-game skid but remained on the outside of the playoff picture.

Fourth-liner Jim Slater and Michael Frolik tallied 50 seconds apart early in the first period and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who are third in the Western Conference wild-card standings despite being even in points with Los Angeles for the second spot. Mathieu Perreault collected three assists and Ondrej Pavelec finished with 26 saves in the win.

Alex Burrows tallied twice, with his second goal capping a tic-tac-toe passing sequence and coming with Eddie Lack (31 saves) pulled for an extra attacker with 2:05 left in the third period. Daniel Sedin collected a goal and two assists while twin brother Henrik added one of each for Vancouver, which has dropped two in a row and four of its last six as their lead over Calgary for second place in the Pacific Division has dwindled to two points.

Pavelec denied Radim Vrbata on a breakaway late in the second and Scheifele’s wrist shot sailed past Lack with 56 seconds remaining in the period to give Winnipeg a 4-2 advantage. Burrows scored on a breakaway eight seconds later to halve the deficit, but Stempniak made a nifty move in front before beating Lack midway into the third to restore the two-goal advantage.

Slater opened the scoring 4:34 into the contest and Frolik jammed home a loose puck shortly thereafter to stake Winnipeg to a quick 2-0 lead. Captain Henrik Sedin cleaned up defenseman Alex Edler’s shot off the end boards during a power play midway into the first period and brother Daniel tallied exactly eight minutes later to forge a tie before Stempniak’s backdoor tap-in 36 seconds afterward regained the advantage for the Jets.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien sat out the first contest of a four-game suspension for his cross-check to the head of New York Rangers C J.T. Miller. ... Jets LW Jiri Tlusty, who notched an assist, has scored one goal and set up five others in his last six contests. ... Vancouver, which went 1-for-3 on the power play, is 8-for-20 with the man advantage in its last eight games.