Rare Sbisa goal pushes Canucks past Jets in OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Luca Sbisa admitted he stepped a little out of character Tuesday night, but he liked the feeling.

With just 12 goals in 309 NHL games, the Vancouver defenseman will never be confused with the Calgary Flames’ Mark Giordano or the Ottawa Senators’ Erik Karlsson as a high-scoring blue-liner. Even so, Sbisa enjoyed scoring the winning goal 36 seconds into overtime, giving the Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

”It’s an awfully good feeling,“ said Sbisa, who scored his third goal of the season and collected his first point in 25 games. ”I have never scored an OT winner in this league.

“I haven’t had a point in forever, pretty much. It’s nice to get one like this.”

Sbisa, who joined the Canucks this season as part of the deal that sent center Ryan Kessler to the Anaheim Ducks, looked like a goal-scorer on the winning play. Vancouver right winger Radim Vrbata carried the puck into the Jets’ end, then passed it to Sbisa, who beat Winnipeg goaltender Ondrej Pavelec.

”I did see a lot of net,“ Sbisa said. ”To be honest, I just tried to get (the shot) off as quick as possible.

“Vrbie did a good job of holding onto the puck as long as he could to freeze the goalie a bit, so I had a lot of time to put it in.”

The Canucks (28-18-3) battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits for their second win in five games. Left winger Ronalds Kenins, playing in just his third NHL game, forced overtime with his second goal of the season at 12:32 of the third.

Right winger Alex Burrows, who scored the other Vancouver goal, said the win was a huge confidence boost for the Canucks.

”The most important thing is we keep talking inside this locker room about our process, what do we have to do to be successful,“ said Burrows, who collected his 11th goal of the season. ”Sometimes when you’re not getting the results, when you keep talking about the process, guys start to think about other things instead of really focusing on that.

“For us to get the result we were looking for tonight is huge. We’re going to keep believing in that process that is going to make us successful.”

Center Bryan Little had a power-play goal and an assist for Winnipeg (26-18-9). Right winger Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets, who are 0-4-1 in their last five games.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice liked his team’s effort.

”It’s the first good game we’ve played since the (All-Star) break,“ he said. ”I‘m not talking about things being easy or nice or pretty, but our fight was right on.

“You hate the result. You hate losing a game like that you fight so hard, but it’s fun on the bench. I was pleased with everything but the outcome.”

The Jets were outshot 33-28 and killed all six Vancouver power plays.

”We played more of an all-around, 60-minute game,“ Little said. ”It’s closer to what we want to get back to.

“It’s a step in the right direction even though it would have been nice to have the two points.”

Maurice didn’t want to talk about his decision not to play left winger Evander Kane, the Vancouver native who was a late, healthy scratch. He described the move as a coach’s decision.

It was a physical game with the Jets outhitting Vancouver 31-12.

”I think that’s the most physical team we faced all year,“ Sbisa said. ”It makes it fun.

“The boys reacted well. We didn’t back down. We kept going. Sometimes it got a little chippy out there. We stayed disciplined, but at the same time, we still had our backs.”

The Canucks are tied for third place in the Pacific Division. The Jets, who hold fourth place in the Central Division, are in the Western Conference’s top wild-card position.

NOTES: Canucks RW Zack Kassian was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game and the fourth time in the last eight. Kassian told reporters Monday, “I don’t even know what the hell is going on.” ... Vancouver G Eddie Lack got his first start since Jan. 13 in Nashville. G Ryan Miller, who has allowed 11 goals on the last 89 shots, was the backup. ... Canucks D Frank Corrado missed the game due to an illness. ... Vancouver’s homestand continues Thursday against the San Jose Sharks. .... Jets LW Evander Kane, a Vancouver native, was a healthy scratch. .. Winnipeg RW Matt Halischuk missed his third game with a lower-body injury. ... The Jets gave up five goals in each of their previous four games. ... Winnipeg begins a three-game homestand Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks.