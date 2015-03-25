Vrbata scores twice as Canucks ground Jets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks didn’t just pass a character test against a Western Conference rival Tuesday night.

They nailed it.

Right winger Radim Vrbata scored two goals, including the winner, and added an assist as the Canucks came back to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2. Vancouver extended its winning streak to three games after overcoming an early two-goal deficit.

“I‘m just happy that we got those two points,” Vrbata said. “It was a four-point game again and a team that is around us in the standings. I‘m just glad that I could contribute and help us get two points.”

Vrbata’s team-leading 28th goal of the season at the second period’s 19-minute mark gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead. Vrbata then closed out the scoring with an empty-netter in the dying seconds of the game.

The Canucks (43-26-4) solidified their hold on second place in the Pacific Division and a potential playoff berth. Vancouver moved four points ahead of the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings, who both have 86 points. The Flames currently hold third in the division by virtue of more wins than the Kings, who are below the playoff bar for now but still in contention for either a division or wild-card berth.

Even so, Vrbata was not about to toot his club’s horn after the Kings and Minnesota Wild also kept pace in the playoff race Tuesday.

“It means we got the two points and now we have to get two more whenever we play,” Vrbata said. “It’s that tight. L.A. won, Minny won, so it doesn’t mean anything after this. ... We have to keep winning.”

The Jets (38-24-12) saw their win streak end at five games, but they are still in the Western Conference’s second wild-card position, two points up on the Flames and Kings. As a result, Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice was not about to complain about his team’s effort in the second of back-to-back games.

“We gave what we had,” Maurice said. “We were probably better than I thought we were going to be able to be through the first 30 minutes of that hockey game and didn’t win. That fight for our guys has always been there. We were as good as we were physically able to be.”

Vancouver center Henrik Sedin also had an empty-net goal and furnished a pair of assists. Left winger Chris Higgins had a goal and an assist, and defenseman Yannick Weber also scored for the Canucks.

Center Jiri Tlusty and right winger Blake Wheeler tallied for the Jets.

Vancouver goaltender Eddie Lack stopped 26 of 28 shots.

“I kind of feel like it’s huge,” Lack said of the win. “Just coming back against a conference opponent and everything, both of these teams are right in the thick of it. So, yeah, it’s huge.”

Winnipeg goalie Michael Hutchinson blocked 25 of 28 shots. He was steady in his first appearance since a March 12 loss to Florida.

Vrbata gave the Canucks their first lead of the game, 3-2, with one minute remaining in the second period. He picked up a loose puck along the boards, cut in front of the Winnipeg net and beat Hutchinson with a shot from a sharp angle.

The Jets led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 early in the second, but the Canucks rallied and held a 3-2 lead at the 40-minute mark.

“Early in the second period, I thought we had a little bit of trouble getting the puck out and everything,” said Lack. “But once we started controlling the tempo and controlling the game, we got them right where we wanted.”

Tlusty put the Jets on the board only 2:17 into the game as he fired in a pass by center Eric O‘Dell from the corner. The marker was Tlusty’s second in two nights and came on Winnipeg’s second shot of the game.

Wheeler put the Jets ahead 2-0 at 5:07 of the second period as he jammed in a loose puck following forward Drew Stafford’s wrap-around attempt.

Stafford continued to pay dividends following his acquisition from Buffalo as part of the Evander Kane trade. The assist extended Stafford’s point streak to seven games. Only Minnesota’s Thomas Vanek (eight games) is on a longer run right now.

Higgins put in a nifty backhand pass from Vrbata during a rush midway through the second.

Tlusty’s needless slashing penalty late in the middle frame proved costly for the Jets. Weber ripped home a slap shot on the ensuing power play, creating a 2-2 deadlock.

“That first goal got us back and created a little momentum and then we were able to score (on) a power play, just a momentum shift, I guess,” Vrbata said. “And we were able to score the third one.”

Noting his players have surprised him this season, Canucks coach Willie Desjardins praised them for continuing to show character and battle against highly physical teams like the Jets. Still, with nine games left and a playoff berth not confirmed, he was not about to get overly excited.

“I’ve gotta give them a lot of credit, but we’ve got a lot of work left,” Desjardins said.

NOTES: Canucks D Chris Tanev signed a five-year contract extension worth $4.45 million per season earlier Tuesday. ... Jets RW Blake Wheeler played after undergoing dental work to repair damage suffered Monday against Edmonton. He took a deflected puck in the face, but he still managed to get back in the game. “A couple root canals later, he’s fine,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. ... Injured Vancouver G Ryan Miller (knee) skated with his pads on before the team’s morning skate. Club president Trevor Linden told a Vancouver radio station that Miller might be able to return before the end of the regular season. ... Jets D Dustin Byfuglien missed his ninth consecutive game due to an upper-body injury.