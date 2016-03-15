Dano carries Jets past Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The more comfortable Marko Dano feels, the more dangerous he becomes.

The smooth skating right winger from Austria scored two goals and assisted on another as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Monday night.

Dano, who was obtained in a Feb. 25 trade that saw former Winnipeg captain Andrew Ladd go to Chicago, has three goals and two assists in his last four games. That comes after being held without a point in his first five games as a Jet.

”I‘m getting more comfortable with every game, every shift,“ said Dano. ”When I came here I was trying to impress and I was probably trying too much. When you’re trying too much, the goals (won‘t) come for you.

“When you stop thinking about it and play your simple game, the goals come and you don’t even know how. You could see that tonight on the ice. I got lucky a couple of times. That’s how it works.”

Dano scored in the first period when he deflected a pass from defenseman Tyler Meyers past Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom. In the third period, a shot by Alexander Burmistrov deflected off Dano and past Markstrom.

Coach Paul Maurice said Dano is becoming more comfortable with linemates Burmistrov and Mathieu Perreault. They combined for seven points against the Canucks.

”It looks like that line is moving the puck to each other a little bit,“ said Maurice. ”A guy who plays with some more skilled players is going to get that opportunity.

“He has some confidence. He has good enough hands to get it off his stick quick in some different areas.”

Myers had a goal and assist for Winnipeg (29-35-5). Burmistrov and Mark Scheifele also scored while Perreault had two assists for the Jets, who have won two straight games but are 2-4-1 in their last seven road games.

Scheifele also has had a hot hand of late. His third-period goal, off a two-on-nothing breakaway, extended his points streak to eight games (eight goals, four assists).

“It’s obviously fun when you are scoring and your team is winning,” said Scheifele.

“I try to come out every game and establish some chances, create a lot of chances. That’s how I look at my game.”

Jared McCann and Jake Virtanen scored for the Canucks (27-29-12), who saw a two-game win streak snapped. Vancouver hasn’t won three consecutive games all season.

“That’s why we’re in the spot we’re in,” said Canucks coach Willie Desjardins. “You have to be able to string (wins) together.”

Vancouver got off to a quick start, outshooting Winnipeg 7-1 early in the first period. Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson made a couple of saves then the momentum shifted with Dano’s goal at 4:28. The Canucks never got back on track.

“It seemed like things were going bad so we tried to cheat,” said Desjardins. “We tried to leave the zone early. We just didn’t play an honest game.”

Daniel Sedin said the Jets were the better team.

“Bottom line is we didn’t work hard enough,” said Sedin. “They played well. We didn’t play well enough.”

The fast start might have made the Canucks over confident.

“I don’t know if we thought it would be an easy game after that but they came hard after that and we didn’t have an answer,” said Sedin. “That was disappointing.”

Hutchinson stopped 26 shots for Winnipeg. Markstrom made 24 saves for Vancouver, including a play in the second period when he grabbed a loose puck with his bare right hand.

“I probably should never have dropped the blocker in the first place,” said Markstrom. “When that happens you just have go with it and do whatever you can to keep it out of the net.”

Canucks defenseman Luca Sbisa and center Markus Granlund left the game due to injuries.

“I don’t expect them back right away,” said Desjardins.

The Canucks remain eight points out of the final wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. The win leaves Winnipeg 11 points out of the playoffs.

NOTES: Canucks RW Alex Burrows missed the game with a foot injury sustained blocking a shot Saturday in a win over Nashville. ... Vancouver D Chris Tanev returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... Canucks RW Alexandre Grenier played his fourth game in as many nights after being recalled from Utica of the AHL. ... Vancouver D Nikita Tryamkin and D Yannick Weber were healthy scratches. ... The Canucks end a four-game homestand Wednesday against Colorado. ... Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien didn’t take the morning skate and was a scratch due to the flu. ... D Julian Melchiori was called up by the Jets from Manitoba of the AHL. ... Winnipeg will alternate G Ondrej Pavelec and G Michael Hutchinson for the rest of the season. .... The Jets end a short two-game road trip Wednesday in Calgary.