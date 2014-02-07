Capitals 4, Jets 2: Troy Brouwer scored twice and captain Alex Ovechkin’s league-best 40th goal stood as the winner in Washington’s triumph over visiting Winnipeg.

Ovechkin reached the 40-goal plateau for the sixth time in his career - and first since 2009-10 - as the Capitals improved to 2-1-0 on their four-game homestand. Tom Wilson also scored, Marcus Johansson notched two assists and Braden Holtby stopped 34 shots to preserve the win.

Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien tallied for the Jets, who lost for just the third time in 12 games under new coach Paul Maurice. Ondrej Pavelec made 26 saves in defeat.

Brouwer opened the scoring 4:56 into the game, flipping a short backhand shot past Pavelec from point-blank range. Little drew the Jets even just past the 13-minute mark, gathering a pass by captain Andrew Ladd from the corner boards and firing a shot that was stopped by Holtby but glanced off Martin Erat’s skate and into the net.

Byfuglien gave the Jets the lead at 5:41 of the middle session, taking a cross-ice feed from Devin Setoguchi alone in the high slot and wristing a shot over Holtby’s left shoulder for his 13th of the season. Wilson’s goal 3:38 into the third evened things for a second time, and Ovechkin delighted the Verizon Center crowd just over four minutes later with a backhander that floated over a crowd of players in front and past a baffled Pavelec.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ovechkin has 411 career goals, leaving him 15 behind San Jose’s Patrick Marleau for sixth among active players. ... Brouwer’s multi-goal performance was his first since April 20 against Montreal. ... The Capitals went 0-for-4 with the man advantage and are scoreless in 10 power-play opportunities over their last two games.