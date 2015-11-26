Orlov helps Capitals to third straight win

WASHINGTON -- Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov doesn’t dwell on the fact that he lost last season to a broken wrist.

He’s busy helping the Capitals extend their hot start.

Orlov scored in his third straight game, breaking a 3-3 tie in the second period as Washington defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday night, extending its winning streak to three.

“Yeah, for sure,” Orlov said when asked if this stretch has been rewarding after he was limited to three American Hockey League games last season following his injury.

“As I said before, I‘m not going to think about what happened last year, so I focus on this year and I want to help the team. I want to play.”

The 24-year-old Orlov had a highlight-reel goal against Colorado to start the streak, and the winner in a 1-0 nail-biter on Monday night against Edmonton before his go-ahead blast from the point Wednesday night.

“He shoots the puck really well,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “Probably that’s the most encouraging thing, there’s the velocity back on his shot. That tells me he’s come full circle in terms of the injury.”

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored an insurance goal, his eighth of the season with 6:16 left in the game, and added two assists for Washington (15-5-1). Center Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and an assist.

Left winger Alex Ovechkin and right winger Justin Williams also scored as Washington improved to 9-3-1 at home.

Ovechkin’s 11th goal of the season gave him 43 goals in 58 games against the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise, his highest total against an opponent.

Defenseman John Carlson and left winger Marcus Johansson had two assists and Braden Holtby made 23 saves.

Left winger Andrew Ladd had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, (10-11-2) and defenseman Tyler Myers and center Mathieu Perreault each had a goal.

“We’re playing some good hockey, (but) there’s another level there that we need to get to and it’s not all right just to play good hockey in this league,” Ladd said.

Center Bryan Little had two assists and Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots as the Jets lost their sixth straight road game.

“We’re pushing for offense,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “We’re not a particularly good defensive team, and we’ve been chasing a lot of games.”

The Jets have lost eight of their last nine against the Capitals.

Backstrom broke a 2-2 tie midway through the second period when, just after the Capitals killed off a Jets power play, he finished a pretty passing sequence by redirecting defenseman Nate Schmidt’s feed by Hutchinson.

“I thought he was going to shoot at first,” Backstrom said. “I was just going to go to the net and hopefully get the rebound. But he saw me and made a nice pass.”

The Jets tied it at 13:53 when former the former Capital Perreault wristed a shot from the left circle into the top far corner through a screen.

Washington regained the lead with 3:38 left in the period when Kuznetsov skated through the Jets’ zone before dropping the puck off for Orlov, whose shot from the point eluded the screened Hutchinson, making it 4-3.

The Capitals outshot the Jets 15-6 in the first period. Washington jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 72 seconds in when Carlson’s shot bounced off the end boards back out in front of the net, where Williams poked it in for his sixth goal of the season.

Myers tied it when he controlled the puck off a faceoff, skated down the slot unmolested before firing past Holtby at 6:38.

Ladd gave Winnipeg the lead at 13:01 when his wrist shot from high in the slot knuckled in.

Ovechkin made it 2-2 on a power play with 1:14 left.

NOTES: D John Carlson (204) passed Rod Langway for eighth place on the Capitals’ franchise points by a defenseman list. ... Capitals LW Andre Burakovsky was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last two games. RW Stanislav Galiev was a healthy scratch. ... Washington D Brooks Orpik (lower-body injury) missed his seventh straight game. ... D Paul Postma, D Ben Chiarot and RW Joel Armia were healthy scratches for the Jets. ... The Jets are the most penalized team in the league, averaging 14.4 penalty minutes per game. ... Washington concludes its five-game homestand Friday night vs. Tampa Bay. ... Winnipeg was beginning a stretch of three road games in four nights across three time zones.