Ovechkin's second goal gives Caps OT win over Jets

WASHINGTON -- For the second time in three nights, the Washington Capitals surrendered a third-period lead to the Winnipeg Jets only to later win in dramatic fashion.

Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the night with 1:39 left in overtime, and the Capitals defeated the Jets 4-3 Thursday night after squandering a 3-0, third-period lead.

"I think we stopped playing," Ovechkin said of the big lead. "We (were) too casual, and it almost cost us the game."

On Tuesday night, the Jets rallied from 2-0 down to tie before the Capitals scored with 30 seconds left in Winnipeg.

It took a little longer Thursday night, but the Capitals (7-2-1) dominated play during overtime. Washington then went on a power play after the Jets were whistled for too many men on the ice as they changed up with the Capitals on a rush.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice was asked if the call was tough to swallow.

"It was (garbage), so that would be hard to swallow," Maurice said. "I don't think it was too many men on the ice. I don't even think it was that close."

Ovechkin capitalized when he one-timed a pass from John Carlson past Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson to end it. It was his 91st game-winning goal.

"I was just a little late coming across and picking up where he was," Hutchinson said of Ovechkin. "He made a great shot. He got all of it. I saw it go past."

Ovechkin, who has six goals this season, added an assist. Linemate Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists for Washington, and T.J. Oshie also scored.

"Once the game was tied up again, I thought we re-engaged and played pretty well after that," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "And then three-on-three we had the puck the whole time there. Ovi scores in overtime. Big moment. That's what he does."

Carlson had two assists for Washington, which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

"It wasn't our best game, but we take these two points and move on," Backstrom said.

Hutchinson finished with 28 saves, and Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots for Washington.

Winnipeg (4-6-1) trailed 3-0 after two periods and got on the board at 2:11 of the third. Holtby came out of his net to play the puck on a power play but couldn't control it. Toby Enstrom gained control and fired into the empty net for his first goal of the season.

Just over three minutes later, Dustin Byfuglien skated behind Holtby and fed Adam Lowry in the slot, and Lowry beat Holtby to make it 3-2.

The Jets tied it during a scramble near the Capitals' net when Marko Dano, making his season debut, fired a loose puck high past Holtby at 11:11.

"It's awesome having that confidence in our team, knowing that we can score goals and we will get opportunities and that we don't give up in the third period," Hutchinson said.

Winnipeg scored just four goals in its previous three games, prompting Maurice to shake up his lines. He moved left winger Brandon Tanev up to the second line with center Mathieu Perreault and right winger Kyle Connor, and rookie Patrik Laine onto a third line with Lowry and right winger Joel Armia.

The Jets outshot the Capitals 11-4 over the first 20 minutes but trailed 1-0 at the first intermission.

Washington scored when Hutchinson made the initial save on Ovechkin, but Backstrom controlled the rebound and, facing away from the net, backhanded the puck home at 14:38 for his first goal of the season.

Oshie made it 2-0 just 1:48 into the second period when he beat Hutchinson off a nice feed from Andre Burakovsky behind the end line.

The Washington lead grew to 3-0 at 10:04 when Ovechkin swiped the rebound of a Carlson shot past Hutchinson for his fifth goal of the season.

Winnipeg has been outscored 16-4 in second periods this season.

"We deserved to be behind in that game," Maurice said, "but we deserved to come back in it, too."

NOTES: Winnipeg forwards Mathieu Perreault (upper-body) and Joel Armia (lower-body) left the game with injuries. ... D John Carlson (178 assists) passed Rod Langway for eighth place in career assists by a Washington defenseman. ... The Jets play 16 games during November, including 10 on the road. ... Winnipeg D Mark Stuart (lower-body injury) skated Thursday but missed his second straight game. D Tyler Myers (lower body) missed his third game. RW Chris Thorburn was given a family day. ... C Andrew Copp and RW Marko Dano made their season debuts for the Jets. ... Washington's scratches included D Taylor Chorney and D Daniel Winnik.