Preview: Jets at Coyotes

After a less-than-stellar homestand produced little in terms of positives, the Winnipeg Jets open a three-game road trip against Pacific Division representatives - starting with a date versus the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Jets yielded the go-ahead goal with 4.5 seconds remaining in the third period to suffer a 3-2 setback against San Jose and complete a 1-3-0 homestand. Blake Wheeler and Bryan Little each notched an assist versus the Sharks and tallied twice in Winnipeg’s 6-2 season-opening victory over Arizona on Oct. 9.

The Coyotes saw their four-game home winning streak end with a thud as Blues captain David Backes recorded the league’s first four-goal performance of the season en route to St. Louis’ 6-0 victory on Tuesday. Mike Smith permitted all six goals, but coach Dave Tippett was quick to come to his beleaguered goaltender’s defense. “That’s not a goaltender problem, that’s a ‘people in front of him’ problem,” Tippett said. “That’s a look in the mirror issue and see where we’re at.”

ABOUT THE JETS (20-13-7): Winnipeg’s ailing defense received a jolt as injured blue-liners Mark Stuart and Tobias Enstrom wore non-contact jerseys while participating in practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both have been sidelined with lower-body injuries, with Stuart being out since mid-December and Enstrom missing the last 18 games. Meanwhile, Zach Bogosian (lower body) actually could be in the lineup Thursday for the first time since Dec. 3. Converted defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and Little missed practice time this week, but both are expected to play versus Arizona.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (15-20-4): Martin Hanzal, who scored in the first meeting versus Winnipeg, was scratched two hours before game-time on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Tippett told the Arizona Republic that Hanzal is seeing doctors on Wednesday and is unsure of his status against the Jets. The Coyotes have lost six of eight (2-4-2) games without Hanzal, whose is third on the team in points (22).

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg G Ondrej Pavelec will make his first start of the calendar year after allowing four goals in each of his previous two.

2. Arizona C Antoine Vermette, who has played in 432 consecutive games, is expected to compete versus the Jets despite receiving stitches to his face on two occasions during Tuesday’s contest.

3. Winnipeg went 6-for-15 on the power play during its four-game road trip.

