Preview: Jets at Coyotes

Stirring back-to-back victories have the Winnipeg Jets’ confidence soaring, but the bad news is they must leave the friendly confines of home ice for a five-game road trip that begins Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. The Jets are 1-10-1 in their past 12 road contests, but rookie goaltender Connor Hellebuyck allowed only one goal in home victories over Pittsburgh and Detroit.

“It helps reinforce what we’re doing,” forward Blake Wheeler told reporters after Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over the Red Wings, in which Winnipeg killed off six minutes of penalties in the game’s first seven minutes before the Jets’ offense took flight. The 22-year-old Hellebuyck has cemented his status as Winnipeg’s top goalie, stopping 63-of-64 shots the past two games in improving to 7-3-0 in his first 10 NHL games. The Coyotes lost 7-5 Tuesday to Chicago and have struggled defensively of late, giving up five goals or more seven times in the past 13 games while surrendering six power-play tallies in the past three contests. “We need saves,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett told reporters late Tuesday. “Your goaltender is a big part of your penalty kill.”

ABOUT THE JETS (17-17-2): As well as Hellebuyck has played – giving up two goals or fewer seven times – Winnipeg’s special teams has improved of late, killing 13 of opponents’ last 15 power-play chances. Wheeler ranked fourth in the NHL in assists (27) entering Wednesday’s games, recording two helpers Tuesday and nine in his past six contests as he sits in the top 10 in the league in points (37). Center Bryan Little set a season high with three assists Tuesday and has eight points in his past five games (four goals, four assists).

ABOUT THE COYOTES (17-16-3): Forward Shane Doan recorded a hat trick Tuesday, moving into a tie with Dale Hawerchuk for the franchise lead in goals scored (379). Arizona is without goaltender Mike Smith for two months after he underwent surgery on a core muscle injury in mid-December, and Anders Lindback – who has allowed 13 goals in his past four appearances – surrendered three goals on five shots before being replaced by Louis Domingue after one period Tuesday. Forward Mikkel Boedker brings a three-game point streak into Thursday, totaling a goal and five assists during that stretch.

1. Winnipeg beat visiting Arizona on Nov. 21 in their first matchup of the season 3-2 as Jets G Ondrej Pavelec suffered a knee injury when Doan collided with him, opening the door for Hellebuyck to earn his promotion from the AHL.

2. Arizona D Oliver Ekman-Larsson and D Zbynek Michalek were injured in the third period Tuesday, but Tippett told reporters Wednesday he expects both to play against Winnipeg.

3. The Coyotes are 4-7-2 in December.

