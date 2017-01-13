Preview: Jets at Coyotes

Fresh off a much-needed five-day break, the Arizona Coyotes go for their first regulation victory in one month when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak with a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday, a win that also snapped a five-game skid at home.

Arizona owns the second-fewest points in the NHL with 30 and has not scored more than three goals in a game since a 4-1 win at Detroit on Dec. 13. That also marked the last regulation victory for the Coyotes, who haven't won back-to-back games since Dec. 13-15. Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice was still agitated at Thursday's practice -- "We didn't play hard enough" -- for his team's performance in a 7-4 drubbing at home by the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. The Jets, who will again be without rookie sensation Patrik Laine, have won nine of the last 11 in the series, including a 3-2 victory at Arizona on Nov. 10.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE JETS (20-21-3): Through Wednesday's play, Winnipeg was tied for second in the NHL with 19 goals but it has been too generous in its own end, permitting at least four tallies in five of the last seven games. Mark Scheifele has regained his scoring touch following a six-game goal drought, netting a pair of goals against Montreal to give him five in his last eight games and boost his season total to 19. Laine, who sustained a concussion on Saturday, will not be with the team on the three-game road trip.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (12-22-6): Arizona was hoping that Alexander Burmistrov, claimed on waivers from Winnipeg on Jan. 2, would be ready to make his Coyotes debut against his former team, but he was not at practice Thursday as he continues to wait for his work visa to be approved. The Coyotes recalled forwards Laurent Dauphin and Brendan Perlini, the former first-round pick who had a hat trick at Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. "He continues to trend in the right way," general manager John Chayka told Arizona Sports of Perlini.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes G Mike Smith was the team's lone selection to the All-Star Game.

2. Jets F Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals and three assists during a six-game point streak.

3. Coyotes F Radim Vrbata set an NHL record against the Islanders with his 44th career shootout goal.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Coyotes 3