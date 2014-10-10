Jets cruise past Coyotes in opener

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The then-Phoenix Coyotes made Blake Wheeler their first-round draft pick in 2004, the fifth player taken overall. Ten years later, they got another rueful chance to see their judgment confirmed.

Wheeler, now a Winnipeg right winger, scored two goals 15 seconds apart during a first-period barrage, helping the Jets beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for both teams at Gila River Arena on Thursday.

Wheeler gave the Jets a 2-1 lead 8:33 into the game, then quickly scored again as Winnipeg poured in four goals in a 7:11 span to take control.

”Blake is just a big, powerful man, and he gets up and down that ice with so much speed,“ Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. ”The positive, I think he has really started to settle into his game going back to last year.

“He has a really good understanding of what makes him good, and he just does that. He’s a really competitive guy. He plays with a lot of confidence, a lot of poise.”

Wheeler, 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, had a career-high 28 goals and 69 points last season, his third with the Jets. He attended the University of Minnesota following the 2004 draft, but he and the Coyotes never reached a contract agreement.

Wheeler became an unrestricted free agent in 2008 and signed with Boston. After playing for the Bruins from 2008-09 to 2010-11, he was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers in February 2011. The Thrashers subsequently moved to Winnipeg.

With Thursday’s game tied at 1, Wheeler flipped in a shot from the mid-right boards that got between Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith and near post the to give the Jets (1-0-0) a lead they never lost.

He scored from between the circles 15 seconds later, after left winger Dustin Byfuglien won a faceoff in the Arizona end and sent the puck to defenseman Zach Bogosian, who set up Wheeler for a 3-1 lead.

Defenseman Mark Stuart scored at 14:11 of the first period to make it 4-1 after one period, and the lead grew to 6-1 midway through the third period.

“That kind of tilted the ice in our favor,” Wheeler said of the four-goal burst.

Winnipeg goaltender Ondrej Pavelec made 26 saves in his fifth consecutive victory over the Coyotes.

Left winger Mikkel Boedker and center Martin Hanzal scored the Coyotes’ goals.

“You’re never as good as you think you are when you win, and we aren’t as bad as we think we are right now,” Arizona right winger Shane Doan said.

Goaltender Mike Smith made 21 saves for Arizona, which changed its name this summer. The team previously played as the Phoenix Coyotes since arriving in the desert in 1996.

“First, the goaltender has to get better,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “It starts with the goaltender.”

Wheeler assisted on Byfuglien’s goal in the second period. Jets center Bryan Little had two goals, the first on a two-on-one break at 7:00 of the first period and the last with the team short-handed in the third period.

Bogosian and defenseman Toby Enstrom had two assists apiece.

“It was a good first road period for us, and that kind of set the tone for the game,” said Little, who wore a Jets-logoed flight helmet in the winning locker room afterward. “We were skating really well in the first period and came out hard and worked for those chances. We deserved them.”

Jets left winger Evander Kane, who had 99 goals in his five NHL seasons, sustained a knee injury when he collided with linemate Mark Scheifele in the first period. He played only briefly the rest of the game.

“We’ll find out a lot more tomorrow,” Maurice said. “We don’t know, and he’s going to have to see the doctors. I‘m not going to speculate right now. He was moving after, and that’s a positive. We’ll see.”

NOTES: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman attended the game and had nothing to add about the reported impending sale of 51 percent of the Coyotes to Philadelphia-based hedge fund manager Andrew Barroway. IceArizona purchased the Coyotes 14 months ago from the league for about $170 million. ... Bettman, on holding an All-Star Game in Arizona: “We don’t have a date, but we owe you a game.” ... RW Sam Gagner was the Coyotes’ only significant scoring addition in the offseason for a team that lost free agent F Radim Vrbata to the Vancouver Canucks and bought out the contract of C Mike Ribeiro. ... The Jets’ main free agent acquisition is C Mathieu Perreault, who had career highs of 18 goals and 43 points with the Anaheim Ducks last season. ... Winnipeg won all three games against the Coyotes last season.