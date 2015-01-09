Coyotes bounce back in win vs. Jets

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes want to stop a season-long habit of getting shut out. Arizona has been blanked a Western Conference-high seven times.

At least they have a corresponding habit of responding.

Right winger Mikkel Boedker has two goals and an assist and the Coyotes matched a season-high with three power-play goals in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Gila River Arena. With the win, Arizona improved to 5-2 in games immediately after getting shut out. Arizona is averaging four goals in those seven games.

“Maybe we should just show the tape of the 6-0 game before,” said coach Dave Tippett, whose team lost 6-0 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday while allowing three power-play goals in that game. “We certainly had a better effort tonight.”

Arizona wasted little time turning things around against the Jets. Boedker scored his 10th goal of the season on a power play just 1:10 into the game after Winnipeg center Bryan Little was whistled for tripping Arizona goalie Mike Smith.

Coyotes center Antoine Vermette corralled a puck at the left post and slipped a pass to Boedker in front. Boedker waited for Winnipeg goalie Ondrej Pavelec to go down then elevated his first goal in 12 games.

The Coyotes got another power play two minutes later on a hooking call on Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot, and they cashed in just eight seconds into the man advantage for a 2-0 lead at the 3:28 mark. Right wing Shane Doan’s pass found Oliver Ekman-Larsson crashing the net and the defenseman snapped the puck into an open net.

“The last time we played them they embarrassed us,” said Doan of a 6-2 loss to the Jets in the season opener. “It was big for us to get the lead, play with the lead and then add to it and keep going.”

The Jets had a pair of 5-on-3 power plays spanning the end of the first period and the start of the second, but couldn’t cash in on either to close the gap. That continued a season-long trend. Winnipeg is 0-for-10 with 5-on-3 advantage this season and the Jets were 0-for-6 on the power play against Arizona.

“We get 5-on-3 open chances and instead they get the chance to score,” Jets center Mathieu Perreault said with disgust. “I think tonight we lost the special teams battle.”

Doan widened the Coyotes’ lead to 3-0 at the 15:35 mark of the second period with Jets center Adam Lowry off for boarding. Defenseman Michael Stone sent a low slap shot on net that rebounded off Pavelec’s stick to Doan at the right post for an easy tap-in. It was just Doan’s second goal at home this season and ninth overall.

Perreault scored at the 6:49 mark of the third period to cut the lead to 3-1 off a touch pass from left winger Andrew Ladd. But Boedker re-established a three-goal lead when he carried a puck in from the neutral zone, blew past the Jets defense and waited Pavelec out before putting a puck in the far side.

That was more than enough for Smith, who made 34 saves for Arizona one game after allowing six games against the Blues.

“I thought both goaltenders were really good,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “Pav was really strong -- he made some great saves -- but Smith was really good.”

NOTES: Jets D Grant Clitsome (back) had surgery Thursday in Los Angeles and could miss the rest of the regular season. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal and D Zbynek Michalek missed the game with upper-body injuries and are listed as day to day. ... Jets D Zach Bogosian returned after missing the last 14 games with a lower-body injury. Bogosian left a Dec. 3 game against Edmonton after blocking a shot. ... Jets D Toby Enstrom (lower body), LW Evander Kane (lower body), D Mark Stuart (lower body) and D Jacob Trouba (upper body) are on injured reserve. ... Coyotes goalie coach and assistant to the GM Sean Burke rejoined the team after serving on the management team for Hockey Canada’s gold-medal winner at the World Junior Championship. Coyotes prospect Max Domi (five goals, 10 points) was on the team and named the top forward in the tournament.