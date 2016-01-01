Doan breaks Coyotes’ record in win vs. Jets

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New Year’s Eve felt like Shane Doan appreciation night at Gila River Arena.

The Arizona Coyotes captain repaid his fans in full with a record-breaking performance against the Winnipeg Jets.

Doan had two goals, two big hits and a critical screen on defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s fifth game-winning goal of the season in Arizona’s 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

The first Doan goal, which came midway through the first period, was the 380th of the right winger’s career, breaking Dale Hawerchuk’s franchise record against the team with which he played his first NHL season before the franchise moved to Arizona in 1996.

“The symbolism is pretty cool and I recognize that,” said Doan, who tied the mark with a hat trick Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. “It was nice just to get it quickly and not dwell on it.”

Center Viktor Tikhonov also scored for Arizona (18-16-3), and goalie Louis Domingue made 35 saves.

Center Adam Lowry had a pair of goals for Winnipeg, which got 17 saves from Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets (17-18-2) fell to 1-11-1 in their past 13 road games.

“It was a difficult loss and it should be because we just dominated most of the game,” said Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice, whose club outshot Arizona 37-21, but allowed two power-play goals on two undisciplined penalties. “You can’t take the penalties that we took. You can sit there and (complain) all you want but if you’re expecting consistency or quality, you’re not coming to any of the games we play.”

Before the game began, a group of fans tossed more than 100 hats onto the ice to congratulate Doan on the previous hat trick, which came with a Chicago-heavy crowd in attendance in Glendale. Doan waved to the crowd after the gesture, then picked up a black cowboy hat and put it on along with a wide grin.

“I‘m not on Twitter so I had no idea that that was going on,” Doan said. “It kind of caught me off guard but you want to say thanks to the fans because it’s pretty incredible that they would do something like that.”

Lowry gave the Jets a 1-0 lead just 3:31 into the first period on a goal that displeased Domingue. The goalie thought he had frozen right winger Alexander Burmistrov’s shot under his left pad at the far post, but Lowry skated in, banged it loose and into the net for just his second goal of the season. Officials reviewed and upheld the play.

Doan pulled his club even on a pretty give-and-go with left winger Max Domi. Skating in on a two-on-one, Doan had a chance to shoot immediately for the record, but passed to Domi, then sidestepped defenseman Dustin Byfuglien to take the return feed and bury it in the open side of the net at 9:28 of the first period.

Domi said he never even thought about shooting.

“I‘m not really a goal scorer,” he said. “He has 6 million goals.”

With Jets left winger Andrew Ladd off for a cross-checking penalty that came at the end of the second period, Tikhonov gave Arizona a 2-1 lead 1:18 into the third period. Defenseman Michael Stone’s shot hit Tikhonov in the back and dropped onto his stick for an easy tap-in.

Lowry evened the game when Domingue misplayed a pass up the middle of the ice that Lowry buried in the short side of the net at the 7:45 mark of the third period.

Jets defenseman Tyler Myers took another undisciplined penalty when he punched Coyotes left winger Tobias Rieder. With Doan parked in front of Hellebuyck, Ekman-Larsson sent a wrist shot into the far side of the net for the Coyotes’ second power-play goal at 12:35 of the third.

Doan added an empty-netter with 15.7 seconds remaining. He has nine goals and 11 points in his past 10 games, and he leads the Coyotes, at age 39, with 13 goals.

“He’s just leading our team, period,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “You see how much work he has put into this franchise. That big smile on his face, even when he scores an empty-netter, that’s pretty rewarding -- not just for myself but for the whole organization.”

NOTES: Coyotes C Martin Hanzal (lower-body injury) missed his 11th game of the season, and C Boyd Gordon (concussion) missed his third straight. ... Jets C Mark Scheifele (concussion) travelled with the team on its five-game road trip but has not been cleared for contact. ... A group of Coyotes fans organized a hat toss during warm-ups as a belated congratulations to RW Shane Doan for his late hat trick against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, which went largely unnoticed in a loss. The goal pulled Doan into a tie with Dale Hawerchuk for the franchise record for career goals (379). ... Hawerchuk reached out to Doan on Wednesday, both to congratulate him on tying his record and to wish him luck in breaking it against Winnipeg, where Doan started his career. ... Jets G Ondrej Pavelec has been sidelined since Nov. 21 when he suffered a knee injury in a collision with Doan during a game in Winnipeg.