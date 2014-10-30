Preview: Jets at Devils

The New Jersey Devils take another shot at registering their first home victory of the season when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. New Jersey has played only three games at Prudential Center thus far but was unable to get in the win column, going 0-1-2 with an overtime setback against the New York Rangers and a shootout loss to Dallas. The Devils had been playing well on the road until Tuesday, when they allowed seven unanswered goals en route to an 8-3 defeat in Pittsburgh.

Winnipeg continues its four-game road trip that began with a 4-3 triumph over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Captain Andrew Ladd scored a pair of goals, including the winner 3 1/2 minutes into the third period after the Jets squandered a 3-1 lead in the middle session. Winnipeg is 2-2-0 away from home this season, totaling 10 goals in the victories and one in the losses.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), MSG (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE JETS (4-5-0): Evander Kane has practicing with the team but is not yet ready to return to the lineup. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the season opener. Defenseman Zach Bogosian missed Tuesday’s victory with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (4-3-2): New Jersey, which ranks last in the league on the penalty kill (66.7 percent), allowed three power-play goals in Tuesday’s defeat but did manage to score its first short-handed tally of the season. Mike Cammalleri did not play against Pittsburgh due to a sore jaw and is day-to-day, according to general manager Lou Lamoriello. Cory Schneider is doing his best Martin Brodeur imitation as he’s started each of the Devils’ games this season.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg outscored New Jersey 6-1 in sweeping the two-game series last season.

2. Cammalleri leads the Devils with five goals, one more than rookie D Damon Severson.

3. Jets C Bryan Little extended his point streak to four games Tuesday with three assists, the last accounting for his 300th career point.

PREDICTION: Devils 4, Jets 2