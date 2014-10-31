Devils finally win in shootout, edge Jets

NEWARK, N.J. -- It had been an NHL record 18 straight losses when a game came down to a shootout for the New Jersey Devils, but when Thursday night’s game with the Winnipeg Jets headed down that road, Devils coach Peter DeBoer was surprisingly confident -- turning to a little-used reserve as well.

“I‘m confident with this group that we’re going to win shootouts,” DeBoer said. “I always try to instill confidence in my guys. It’s a new year, a different team. I knew we were going to win this year.”

Taking a hint from Devils veteran center Patrik Elias, DeBoer inserted center Jacob Josefson into the shootout.

“Patrik has been bringing up Jo’s name,” DeBoer said. “He’s been really good in practice in the shootouts. Patrik said that he’s had a knack for scoring in practice. Patrik jumped up, threw Jo’s name in there and we went with him.”

Josefson responded by scoring the lone goal and goaltender Cory Schneider stopped all three attempts, as the Devils finally won a game in a shootout, defeating the Jets 2-1 for the Devils’ first home win of the season.

The win enabled the Devils (5-3-2) to snap the 18-game losing streak when a game goes to the shootout dating back to March 10, 2013, when they ironically also defeated Winnipeg. They lost all 13 games last year and one this season.

The Jets dropped to 4-6 after surrendering a late lead.

The Devils trailed 1-0 late in the third period, but right winger Michael Ryder made a steal in the Winnipeg zone and scored an unassisted goal to tie it at 1, sending it to overtime.

“I managed to get the turnover,” said Ryder, who scored his second goal of the season. “I got the puck onto my stick. I was trying to go around him (Winnipeg goalkeeper Ondrej Pavelec), but I was able to get it up high.”

DeBoer applauded Ryder’s play.

“That was a big play,” DeBoer said. “We really needed that. We need our forwards to step up and finish their chances. It was a big play at the right time. I felt if we could tie it in the third, we had a chance to win it, but we needed to grind to get that first goal. Once Ryder got that one, I felt better.”

After a scoreless overtime, Josefson, who was just activated last week, took a left-handed wrist shot past a sprawling Pavelec for the lone score of the shootout. Schneider, who made 24 saves in regulation and overtime, sealed the deal with three saves in the shootout, snapping the Devils’ frustration.

“It was our first shootout win in what seems like 10 years,” DeBoer said. “It was big for us. To say that a huge burden was lifted off my shoulders would be an understatement.”

Right wing Blake Wheeler, who led Winnipeg in scoring last season with 28 goals and 41 assists, took a perfect pass from Toby Enstrom off the boards with an extra skater on the ice at the 6:56 mark of the first period and deposited it in the net for the early Jets advantage.

Early in the period, center Mark Scheifele had a breakaway try, but Schneider made the save. Two minutes later, Wheeler could have made it 2-0, but his backhanded attempt hit the side of the net as Schneider tried to get back in time to make the save.

“Cory was outstanding,” DeBoer said. “If he didn’t play as well as he did, we wouldn’t have had a chance. After they got the first goal, he was the difference. He gave us the chance to turn it around and then win in the shootout.”

Jets coach Paul Maurice wasn’t too upset with the setback.

“It was a pretty solid road game and we didn’t give up much,” Maurice said. “It was a pretty good game. We just didn’t get our way in the shootout. But we played hard and got the point.”

NOTES: Jets LW Evander Kane was set to return to action Thursday night after missing the last eight games with a knee injury that Kane suffered in the season opener. Kane scored both winning goals last year against New Jersey and totaled three goals against the Devils last year. ... The Jets are in the midst of a four-game road trip that began with a win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. ... Jets LW Andrew Ladd has been on fire, scoring four goals in the last four games. ... Devils LW Mike Cammalleri, the team’s leading scorer with five goals and two assists, sat out the morning skate and did not take the ice for warm-ups. ... Devils LW Martin Havlat, a free-agent signing in the offseason, was placed on the injured list and replaced by Reid Boucher, who was called up from Albany. ... Devils rookie D Damon Severson has four goals and three assists and will remain with New Jersey after the strong start. “He wanted to get a chance to play and he busted the door down,” Devils coach DeBoer said.