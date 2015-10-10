Jets top Devils for second road win

NEWARK, N.J. -- For the Winnipeg Jets, the goal this season is to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs after a short visit to the postseason last spring.

In the New Jersey Devils’ case, the plan is to lay the foundation for an eventual return to the franchise’s accustomed spot in the NHL hierarchy.

Though neither franchise’s objective was achieved Friday night at Prudential Center, it was revealed that the Devils have much to do before they can view themselves on equal footing with the Jets.

Mark Scheifele and right winger Blake Wheeler scored in a span of 2:43 early in the second period to lead the Jets to a 3-1 win over the Devils.

Wheeler (goal and an assist) and center Mathieu Perreault (two assists) finished with two points each, goaltender Michael Hutchinson made 20 saves, and left winger Andrew Ladd also scored for the Jets, who have opened with consecutive road wins.

”You want to start putting some wins together and have some fun,“ Ladd said of a two-game win streak in which Winnipeg outscored Boston and New Jersey by an aggregate 9-3. ”Our first game, I don’t think we liked our full effort.

“I thought we did a lot better job of finding that effort tonight.”

Goaltender Cory Schneider made 27 saves and left winger Jiri Tlusty scored the Devils’ only goal.

“We just didn’t execute tonight,” Devils center Adam Henrique said. “We want to play high-tempo, fast-paced game and it seemed like we were a little step behind, a little bit off here or there.”

The Jets took a 1-0 lead 1:13 into the second period when Scheifele whipped a shot from the left faceoff circle past Schneider, and Wheeler doubled the lead with a wrist shot of his own from the left faceoff circle 2:43 later.

“All it takes is five minutes and the game gets away from you a little bit,” Schneider said. “We did a nice job not letting (the game get) too far away.”

Tlusty halved the deficit with a power play goal at 12:53 of the period. Tlusty engaged left winger Mike Cammalleri in a game of catch on the left side of the ice before curling toward the net and stuffing a shot past Hutchinson.

But any momentum the Devils might have generated after Tlusty’s goal was snuffed out by Ladd’s power play score.

“We re-established a lead when we needed to after they tightened,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s so important and I thought we settled the game pretty well after that.”

Entering its 41st season, New Jersey is a franchise in the nascent stages of an across-the-board rebuild. Gone is Lou Lamoriello, who had spent 28 seasons serving at varying times as president, general manager and coach.

Lamoriello resigned as team president on July 23 to take Toronto’s vacant GM job. Replacing Lamoriello as Devils GM is Ray Shero, who used the offseason to overhaul the franchise’s hockey operations department. Among his myriad hires was John Hynes, who became the 17th head coach in franchise history on June 2.

Devils owner Josh Harris met with reporters two hours before the game to offer his state of the union address. Harris spoke for nine minutes, mostly about the franchise’s business gains during the offseason.

Harris said the Devils are “fifth in the NHL in tickets sold,” although he would not disclose the exact amount. “Ticket sales are actually increasing.” Harris also said the Devils “have about a 90 percent” season ticket renewal rate.

Harris also spoke about the on-ice product and was empathic about his vision for its future success.

“We’re in a hurry,” Harris said. “I‘m not a patient person, I’ve never been a patient person. I hate to lose, so when we lose I don’t have a good time. I want to win, but I‘m not willing to sacrifice our ultimate goal which is to be an elite team.”

NOTES: New Jersey named D Andy Greene the 11th captain in franchise history prior to the game. LW Mike Cammalleri, C Patrik Elias, RW Adam Henrique and C Travis Zajac were named alternate captains. ... Winnipeg D Grant Clitsome missed the game with an upper-body injury. ... The Jets scratched D Adam Pardy, D Paul Postma and RW Anthony Peluso. ... New Jersey scratched RW Brian O‘Neill, LW Stefan Matteau and D Eric Gelinas. ... Among the listed scouts in attendance was John Tortorella, who previously coached the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. Tortorella was listed under USA Hockey, who he will coach in next September’s World Cup of Hockey tournament. ... Both Winnipeg and New Jersey were 1-for-4 on the power play. ... The Jets out-attempted New Jersey, 44-32. ... Hynes would not tip his hand when asked if Schneider will start Saturday in Washington against the Capitals. ... The Jets will stay in the New York area this weekend as they have games Monday and Tuesday against the Islanders and Rangers. “Games are only going to get tougher as we go to New York,” LW Ladd said. “So stay with it and keep getting better.”