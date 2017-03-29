Jets rally past Devils in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. -- For two teams already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils played a spirited back-and-forth game Tuesday night at Prudential Center.

Ultimately, Patrik Laine's goal in a shootout lifted Winnipeg to a 4-3 victory.

The Jets (35-35-7) scored on the game's first shift before having to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the second period to secure their fifth win in the past seven games.

"It says something about our team," said Laine, who has scored on three of four shootout attempts this season. "We've been in similar situations so many times this season and we're still able to battle and get those points."

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves through regulation and overtime, and then denied New Jersey's John Quenneville, Taylor Hall and Pavel Zacha in the shootout.

Laine scored the only goal of the skills competition, beating Devils goaltender Cory Schneider between the pads in the second round. Schneider finished with 33 saves as the Devils (27-35-14) lost their fourth consecutive game.

"Pretty similar to what has been going on the last 20 games: Close, but not enough to win," Schneider said.

The contest featured a controversial decision by the officials during the five-minute overtime period.

Hall was hooked to the ice on a breakaway by Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler. Instead of Hall being awarded a penalty shot, Wheeler received a hooking minor at 4:29.

"This is what I saw: Taylor Hall is on a clear-cut breakaway. ... Blake Wheeler puts his stick up underneath Taylor Hall's hands, hooks him, there's no shot on net, Taylor Hall goes flying into the boards," Hynes said. "Those are the facts. I didn't get an explanation (from the officials)."

The Devils were scoreless on four power-play opportunities and allowed the tying goal early in the third period while skating with the advantage.

Winnipeg's Joel Armia scored his third short-handed goal of the season, off an outstanding unassisted effort, at 2:40 of the third period, tying the score, 3-3. It was the 11th short-handed goal surrendered by New Jersey this season, tied for most in the league.

"I just tried to get it deep, but then guys started to fly past me," Armia said. "I don't think they were going for the body there; they were going for the puck. I was a little lucky."

Winnipeg jumped to a quick lead when Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 23rd goal, off the rush, just 53 seconds into the game. But Beau Bennett and Hall scored four minutes apart later in the first period to give the Devils a 2-1 advantage.

Bennett netted his sixth goal by diving headlong into the Jets' crease to poke a loose puck over the goal line at 8:10. Hall, sprung by Travis Zajac's headman pass, then potted his 19th, beating Hellebuyck on a breakaway at 12:07.

The Jets recorded 15 of the first 18 shots in the second period, but the Devils still extended their lead to 3-1 when Stefan Noesen charged to the net to convert Blake Pietila's pass at 15:27.

"We started well, but got sluggish really fast," Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

Just 69 seconds later, though, Wheeler deflected Julian Melchiori's shot past Schneider for his 23rd goal, cutting Winnipeg's deficit to one. The assist was Melchiori's first NHL point.

Armia's goal early in the third then set the stage for the wild finish, one that did not sit well with the Devils' coach.

"It's tough to say you like a lot of things when you wind up with a 3-1 lead and you don't end up winning the game," Hynes said.

NOTES: The Devils signed D Michael Kapla from UMass-Lowell. Kapla did not play but is on the Devils' roster for the remainder of the season. ... The Devils scratched D Jon Merrill, LW Michael Cammalleri (upper body), C Jacob Josefson (upper body) and RW Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body). ... Jets D Jacob Trouba recorded his 100th career point, assisting on a first-period goal by Nikolaj Ehlers. ... The Jets scratched G Ondrej Pavelec (lower body), D Toby Enstrom (upper body), LW Shawn Mathias (upper body), D Ben Chiarot (upper body), D Paul Postma (lower body), D Brian Strait and C Marko Dano.