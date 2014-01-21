Preview: Jets at Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets have a difficult task at hand if they wish to remain perfect in the Paul Maurice era as they visit the league-leading Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Winnipeg has won all three of its games since Maurice replaced Claude Noel as coach on Jan. 12, defeating Phoenix and Calgary in regulation before edging Edmonton in overtime on Saturday. Prior to Maurice’s arrival, the Jets had lost five in a row.

To extend its winning streak to four games, Winnipeg will have to best an Anaheim team which has begun the season with a 22-game home point streak (20-0-2). Since dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to Los Angeles at home on Dec. 3, the Ducks have won 10 straight contests at Honda Center and 19 of their last 21 overall. Anaheim posted a 3-2 victory at Winnipeg in the first meeting of the season as Corey Perry snapped a tie with 5:31 remaining in the third period.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE JETS (22-23-5): Winnipeg will receive a boost with the return of Evander Kane, who has missed four games with a deep cut on his hand. Kane is eighth on the team in scoring with 25 points but third in goals with 14. Defenseman Paul Postma, who has not played since Oct. 26 due to a blood clot in his leg, is questionable to return after practicing on Monday.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (37-9-5): Luca Sbisa practiced with the team Monday following a two-game conditioning stint with Norfolk of the American Hockey League and hopes to make his first appearance since Nov. 22. The 23-year-old defenseman has missed 24 games with a torn tendon in his right hand. “I‘m ready to go,” Sbisa said. “I’ve watched enough games up top (in the press box).”

OVERTIME

1. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf’s next goal will be his 26th, a new career high.

2. Kane is expected to begin Tuesday’s game on a line with C Mark Scheifele and RW Blake Wheeler.

3. Anaheim has nine games remaining until the Olympic break, with seven being at home and one at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Jets 2