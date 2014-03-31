Preview: Jets at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to extend their lead in the Pacific Division when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Anaheim owns a one-point advantage over San Jose in the Pacific and has its sights set on bigger things as it trails St. Louis by three points for the top spot in the Western Conference and Boston by six in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Ducks enter their three-game homestand with a point streak that was stretched to four games (3-0-1) with Saturday’s 5-1 triumph at Vancouver.

Winnipeg’s postseason hopes are fading rapidly as it sits nine points behind Phoenix for the second wild-card spot in the West with seven games remaining. The Jets, who have lost three of four, fell to 1-2-0 on their five-game road trip with Saturday’s 4-2 setback at Los Angeles. Anaheim and Winnipeg split their first two meetings of the season, with each club posting a 3-2 victory on the road.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), KDOC (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE JETS (33-33-9): Blake Wheeler scored a power-play goal in Saturday’s loss, giving him three tallies in his last five games. The 27-year-old has collected 12 points in eight contests and is one shy of his career high of 64 set in 2011-12. Ondrej Pavelec returned from a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury and lasted just one period against the Kings, allowing three goals on 16 shots.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (48-18-8): Mathieu Perreault remained hot Saturday, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games and his point run to eight contests with a power-play tally. The 26-year-old has registered six goals and three assists during the point stretch. By defeating Vancouver on Saturday, Anaheim set the single-season franchise record for road wins (23) and matched the club mark for overall triumphs (48) - both originally set in 2006-07.

OVERTIME

1. Jets captain Andrew Ladd has scored three of his team’s five goals against Anaheim this season.

2. Winnipeg recalled G Michael Hutchinson and Ds Ben Chiarot and Zach Redmond from St. John’s of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

3. Ducks RW Corey Perry is tied for second in the league with 38 goals while captain Ryan Getzlaf is second in the scoring race with 81 points.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Jets 1