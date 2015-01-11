Preview: Jets at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks hope to translate the emotion from a pregame ceremony honoring one of their all-time greats into a victory as they continue their season-high eight-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Anaheim will celebrate the illustrious career of Teemu Selanne, who will become the first player in franchise history to have his number retired. With the Finn’s No. 8 hanging from the rafters, the Ducks look to bounce back from a disappointing 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday that dropped them to 3-2-0 on the lengthy stretch at Honda Center.

Winnipeg attempts to make it two wins in as many nights after posting a 5-4 shootout victory at Los Angeles on Saturday to even its record at 1-1-0 on its three-game road trip. The Jets squandered a 3-0 lead against the Kings before defenseman Zach Bogosian scored with less than six minutes left in the third period and Bryan Little netted the lone goal in the fourth round of the bonus format. Anaheim looks to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after posting 4-3 (in overtime) and 4-1 victories at Winnipeg last month.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE JETS (21-14-7): After welcoming back Bogosian in the loss to Arizona, Winnipeg received an even bigger boost Saturday as left wing Evander Kane and defensemen Tobias Enstrom and Mark Stuart returned from lower-body injuries. “It’s good to be back,” Stuart told the team’s website prior to the game against the Kings. “Toby’s been out the longest, so he’s been itching. It’s nice to see guys getting healthy.” Enstrom notched an assist on Bogosian’s game-tying goal versus Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (26-10-6): Selanne spent 15 seasons over two stints with Anaheim and became the franchise leader in most offensive categories, including goals (457), assists (531), points (988) and power-play (182), game-winning (77) and overtime (six) tallies. The “Finnish Flash” also tops the club in a number of postseason categories and won both the Maurice Richard and Bill Masterton Trophies as a member of the Ducks. “It’s a big honor for me,” Selanne told the team’s website in regard to Sunday’s tribute. “I really appreciate everything that has happened in my career. Seeing that No. 8 going up means a lot.”

OVERTIME

1. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was chosen to play in the All-Star Game later this month for the third time in his career.

2. Jets D Dustin Byfuglien also was selected to participate in the All-Star Game for the third time.

3. Anaheim has allowed at least three goals in each of its last four contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 6, Jets 2