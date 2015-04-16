Preview: Jets at Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets qualified for the postseason for just the second time in franchise history and received a difficult task as a result. Winnipeg captured the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, earning the right to face the top team in the Anaheim Ducks, who host the opener of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.

The Jets advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2007, when the franchise was based in Atlanta and captured the Southeast Division title, and are seeking their first playoff victory as the Thrashers were swept of their first-round series by the New York Rangers. Winnipeg - which set a franchise record by finishing one point shy of the century mark - concluded the regular season with a five-game point streak (4-0-1) but was unable to defeat Anaheim in 2014-15, going 0-1-2. The Ducks captured their third consecutive division crown and the fourth in franchise history but sputtered a bit down the stretch, scoring a total of two goals in home losses to Colorado and Dallas before edging basement-dwelling Arizona 2-1 in the season finale. Anaheim has not had much success since lifting the Stanley Cup in 2007, winning just two of its seven playoff series since while also missing the postseason twice in that span.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CNBC, RSN, TVA, Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE JETS (43-26-13): Winnipeg could be without Mathieu Perreault, who is questionable with a lower-body injury that also forced him to miss the final regular-season contest. “He’s getting better,” coach Paul Maurice said. “He may play based on how he feels after his skate (on Thursday). I expect him to play sooner rather than later.” The 27-year-old center had a strong first season with the Jets, tying his career high of 18 goals while finishing two points shy of his personal-best 43, which he totaled with Anaheim last campaign.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (51-24-7): Anaheim may be missing two players as goaltender John Gibson and center Nate Thompson are nursing upper-body injuries. Veteran journeyman Jason LaBarbera would back up Frederik Andersen should Gibson be unable to suit up, while rookie Chris Wagner could fill in for Thompson, who has 22 games of postseason experience from his days with Tampa Bay. Corey Perry led the team with 33 goals, marking the fourth consecutive full season he reached the 30-tally plateau.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks matched a franchise record with 25 road victories and posted their second straight 50-win season.

2. Jets G Ondrej Pavelec, who will be making his postseason debut, was the NHL’s final Second Star of the Week on Monday after stopping 83 shots en route to three shutouts in a span of four days.

3. Both teams posted home and road records that were nearly identical. Anaheim went 26-12-3 at Honda Center and 25-12-4 on the road while Winnipeg was 23-13-5 at MTS Centre and 20-13-8 away from home.

SERIES PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Jets 1