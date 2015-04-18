Preview: Jets at Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets’ inability to contain the Anaheim Ducks’ top line proved to be their downfall in their postseason debut. Winnipeg looks to improve in that department and even its Western Conference first-round series at one win apiece when they visit Anaheim for Game 2 on Saturday.

Participating in their first playoff game since the franchise relocated from Atlanta, the Jets carried a one-goal lead into the third period before Corey Perry tallied twice and set up captain Ryan Getzlaf’s score as the Ducks opened the matchup with a 4-2 triumph on Thursday. Winnipeg proved to be a worthy opponent early on, answering Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen’s goal 1:57 into the contest with one by Adam Lowry 49 seconds later and moving ahead on Drew Stafford’s tally five minutes into the second period. But the Ducks’ dynamic duo of Perry and Getzlaf, which assisted on Vatanen’s goal, dominated the final 20 minutes to take the early series lead. Anaheim went 2-for-3 on the power play, marking the first time it scored more than once with the man advantage since Jan. 11 - also against Winnipeg.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA, Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE JETS: Mathieu Perreault participated in practice on Friday, but no update was given on his availability for Game 2. The 27-year-old center, who scored a career high-tying 18 goals during the regular campaign, missed the season finale - as well as the series opener - with a lower-body injury. Coach Paul Maurice dismissed the notion his team lost Game 1 due to its lack of a postseason resume. “We came out right. We came out, for a young team with little playoff experience, playing very well,” he said. “I was happy with that, and now the series is on.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Perry finished with two goals and two assists to match the franchise record for most points in a postseason game. The former Hart Trophy winner raised his career playoff assists total to 36, passing Teemu Selanne for second place on the club’s all-time list. The top spot is occupied by Getzlaf (51), who also is the franchise’s overall postseason scoring leader with 77 points - with his goal and two assists in Game 1 putting him eight ahead of Perry.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks led the NHL during the regular season with 12 victories when trailing after two periods.

2. The teams combined for 83 hits in Game 1, with Winnipeg D Mark Stuart registering a game-high eight.

3. Anaheim entered the series opener 1-for-23 on the power play over its final 11 regular-season games and 3-for-48 in its last 22 contests.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Ducks 2