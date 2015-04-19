Ducks 2, Jets 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It seems that the Anaheim Ducks have borrowed the rally monkey from their neighbors at Angel Stadium and kept him in the postseason.

The Ducks won for the second straight game when trailing after two periods, claiming a 2-1 victory in dramatic fashion on Saturday night to seize a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

Anaheim led the league with 12 come-from-behind wins during the regular season while trailing through 40 minutes.

Right winger Jakob Silfverberg scored the winning goal with just 19.8 seconds remaining, receiving the puck below the goal line, pivoting and sending a wrist shot inside the near post.

Defenseman Adam Pardy scored for Winnipeg. Left winger Patrick Maroon added a goal for Anaheim.

Anaheim goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 28 of 29 shots he faced and Winnipeg’s Ondrej Pavelec made 37 saves in the loss.

The Ducks dominated the first 10 minutes, mounting a 14-2 edge in shots on goal and drawing two penalties, both stick infractions. Pavelec stood tall in the Jets’ net, improvising to make saves from every angle and keeping the game scoreless despite some juicy rebounds.

With 4:17 left in the second period, Winnipeg took a 1-0 lead on Pardy’s wraparound. The goal was reviewed and upheld, despite the presence of Winnipeg right winger Lee Stempniak inside the Anaheim net, which appeared to inhibit Andersen’s ability to push across the crease to cover the post. However, the goal stood because Stempniak had been pushed into the net by Ducks center Ryan Kesler.

Pardy last scored an NHL goal Jan. 26, 2011, as a member of the Calgary Flames. He also had an outstanding scoring chance in the third period that went for naught.

Anaheim pressed for an equalizer in the third period, coming close but failing to find the back of the net. A high-sticking penalty to Jets captain Andrew Ladd gave them a power play midway through the third period.

Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, who had been active throughout the period, knotted the score at 1 as the puck reversed to him uncovered at the right point for a potent slap shot that was redirected in by Maroon.

NOTES: Anaheim made no lineup changes from their Game 1 victory. ... The Ducks remained without G John Gibson (upper body) and C Nate Thompson (upper body). ... Winnipeg C Mathieu Perreault (lower body) returned to the lineup. He last played April 9 but had been restricted by the injury since Feb. 16. He replaced RW Matt Halischuk in the lineup. ... The Jets also inserted D Adam Pardy in favor of D Ben Chiarot. ... D Paul Postma (lower body) and D Grant Clitsome (back) were unavailable for Winnipeg and appear unlikely to return this season.