Perry, Getzlaf help Ducks spoil Jets’ playoff return

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- While the playoffs might provide a reset of records and stats, the top-seeded Anaheim Ducks got plenty of carryover from the regular season in the form of production from their leading scorers and another rally for the league’s best comeback team.

The Ducks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 to take a 1-0 lead in what promises to be a rough-and-tumble, best-of-seven series.

Anaheim spoiled the long-awaited return of a team from Winnipeg to the playoffs. The original Jets, now the Arizona Coyotes, last played in the 1996 postseason.

Anaheim right winger Corey Perry contributed two goals and two assists, including the deciding goal that was awarded upon review. Defenseman Sami Vatanen and center Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and two assists each.

Perry led the Ducks in goals during the regular season, Getzlaf was their top point-producer and Vatanen paced their defenseman in both goals and points. The Ducks also won more games than anyone when trailing after two periods, as they did Thursday.

“We knew we were down, we knew it was going to be tough, but we didn’t think it was impossible,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “For the most part, your best players have to be your best players, and they were tonight.”

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Ducks

Left winger Adam Lowry and right winger Drew Stafford scored for Winnipeg.

Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen turned aside 25 of 27 Winnipeg shots, while Jets netminder Ondrej Pavelec made 29 saves in defeat.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a pair of power-play goals and one even-strength tally propelled the Ducks to victory.

“I didn’t know they were known for a third-period push,” Stafford said. “We can control some of those penalties, so we need to make sure we prevent giving their skill guys that extra time and space.”

The Ducks tied the game at 2 with a power-play goal 1:09 into the third period. Vatanen slid low along the right side of the zone, faked a shot and dropped it to left winger Patrick Maroon. The puck bounced to Perry, who tapped it home.

With 6:39 remaining, Perry appeared to push the puck past Pavelec again, but the call on the ice was no goal and play continued. At the next stoppage, the play was reviewed and it was determined that the entire puck crossed the line as it hit Pavelec’s leg. The time was placed back on the clock and the Ducks had a 3-2 lead, albeit a belated one.

“I had a good feeling that (Pavelec‘s) pad was over the line,” said Perry, who had thrown his hands up in celebration immediately. “It’s always nice to hear them say it was a goal.”

Right winger Michael Frolik’s boarding penalty sent the Ducks to the power play with 3:51 left to play. The Ducks would seal the victory, capitalizing on the power play again when Getzlaf pivoted and snapped a wrist shot past Pavelec from the left faceoff dot to make it 4-2.

The Ducks opened the scoring 1:57 into the game when Vatanen’s slap shot from the right point beat a screened Pavelec to the far side.

The Jets responded 49 seconds later, when a tic-tac-toe play across the entire offensive zone was finished by Lowry off a long, cross-ice pass from defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Winnipeg took its first lead five minutes into the second period. Stafford, leading the rush, initially looked to pass but then glided in off the left-wing wall to send a wrister past Andersen on the short side.

“I think it’s gonna ramp up, because as the series goes on it’s going to get more and more intense and it’s going to get closer and closer to a winner,” Jets defenseman Tyler Myers said.

The Ducks expected nothing different.

“If you play seven games like that, you’re going to begin to dislike people after a while,” Boudreau said.

NOTES: Anaheim was without G John Gibson (upper body) and C Nate Thompson (upper body). G Jason LaBarbera dressed as the backup and C/RW Chris Wagner suited up in place of Thompson. ... The Ducks did not dress D James Wisniewski, going instead with D Simon Despres. ... Winnipeg C Mathieu Perreault (lower body) was a game-time decision and ultimately did not return to the lineup. The Jets were also without D Paul Postma (lower body) and D Grant Clitsome (back), who is on injured reserve. ... The Ducks were 3-0-0 against the Jets during the regular season, but the teams had not met since Jan. 11 when Teemu Selanne, a former Ducks and Jets player, had his number retired by Anaheim. The Jets later made significant moves, most notably a seven-player deal with Buffalo.