Wheeler, Jets down Ducks in OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets, last in the Pacific Division, played a significant role in the race for the division championship Tuesday night.

Wheeler scored his 24th goal in overtime as the Jets rallied for a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks night in front of 16,743 at the Honda Center.

“We were a little more hungry,” Winnipeg goalie Michael Hutchinson said. “We really took it to them for most of the game. We were battling so much for every single inch out there.”

Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots and Marko Dano added his fifth goal for the Jets (33-39-8), who earned their second consecutive victory.

“We have nothing to lose,” said Dano, acquired Feb. 25 from the Chicago Blackhawks for Andrew Ladd in a four-player trade. “We’re trying to play a simple game and have fun. It works.”

Corey Perry scored the only goal for the Ducks (44-24-11), who fell into a tie with the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division. The San Jose Sharks moved within three points of both teams.

“Realistically, it never should’ve gotten to overtime,” Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler said. “We were in a position to win. But you have to credit (the Jets). By no means did they look like a team that had nothing to play for.”

The Ducks and the Kings will meet Thursday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the division lead.

“It’s always big playing against a cross-town rival,” Fowler said. “Anytime you go into L.A., it’s going to be a hostile environment. They’re extremely difficult to play in that building.”

Anaheim ends the season with three road games. After Thursday night’s game, the Ducks will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Los Angeles and San Jose, however, play each of their final two games at home. After facing the Ducks, the Kings will meet Winnipeg on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Sharks will play host to the Jets on Thursday night and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Wheeler scored the winning goal with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in overtime, when his wrist shot from the right circle deflected off goalie John Gibson’s glove and bounced behind him into the net.

Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf had a chance to win the game with 2:41 left in the extra period. Sami Vatanen used a pass from the Ducks’ zone to free Getzlaf for a breakaway. But Hutchinson used his right leg pad to block Getzlaf’s backhanded shot.

“Players like that with gifted hands like to make a move and go five-hole when you’re spread out,” Hutchinson said about Getzlaf while using the expression for the area between a goalie’s legs. “This was the first time I was able to close my five-hole quick enough.”

Perry gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead 13:33 into the game on a power play 17 seconds after Dano went to the penalty box for high sticking.

Geztlaf one-timed a slap shot from the left circle that deflected off Hutchinson’s right shoulder to Perry, who flicked it into the net from the right post for his 33rd goal. Getzlaf recorded his 50th assist on the play.

“We weren’t pushing like we did against Dallas,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said about the Ducks’ 3-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday night. “Until the third period, I thought we were playing just to play with them.”

Dano used his fifth goal to tie the score with 3:46 remaining in regulation. Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba sent a wrist shot from the blue line that Dano deflected behind Gibson, who finished with 24 saves.

NOTES: Winnipeg scratched D Toby Enstrom (lower body), LW Matt Halischuk, D Brenden Kichton, C Bryan Little (upper body), RW J.C. Lipon (upper body), D Tyler Myers (lower body), RW Anthony Peluso (upper body) and C Mathieu Perreault (upper body). ... Jets LW Brandon Tanev made his NHL debut after signing a free-agent contract March 30. Tanev, who played the past four seasons for Providence College, is the eighth rookie to make his NHL debut with the Jets and the 11th to play for the team this season. ... Anaheim scratched G Frederik Andersen (concussion), D Kevin Bieksa (upper body), D Korbinian Holzer, LW David Perron (separated right shoulder), LW Brandon Pirri (upper body) and C Rickard Rakell (appendicitis). . ... Anaheim can become the first team since the 1984-85 New York Islanders to lead the NHL in both power-play success and penalty killing. The Ducks converted 23.2 percent of their power plays and killed 86.9 percent of their penalties, both league highs, as play began. ... Anaheim also has a chance to break the NHL’s single-season record for penalty killing, set at 89.58 percent by the New Jersey Devils in 2011-12. ... The Ducks will end their regular season Sunday in Washington against the Capitals in a game rescheduled from Jan. 22, when a snowstorm disrupted transportation.