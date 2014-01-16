Preview: Jets at Flames

The Calgary Flames aren’t giving their fans much for which to cheer this season. The Flames look to buck the trend and avoid a franchise-high seventh consecutive home loss on Thursday, when they host the Winnipeg Jets. Mikael Backlund scored for the third straight contest, but the low-octane Flames suffered their eighth loss in 10 outings with a 4-2 setback to Nashville on Tuesday.

Winnipeg snapped a five-game losing streak and posted its first win in January with a 5-1 triumph over Phoenix on Monday. While the victory was nice, new coach Paul Maurice was quick to cancel what originally was scheduled to be an off-day on Tuesday by putting the team through a rigorous practice. “How we come to the rink today doesn’t change because we won (Monday) night,” Maurice said. “We enjoy the win, we move on and we start to prepare for Calgary.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE JETS (20-23-5): Maurice admittedly has been impressed with Dustin Byfuglien, so much so that he has no immediate plans to return the offensive-minded star back to the blue line. “We are a far better hockey team with Dustin Byfuglien at forward or at (defense) playing close to his abilities,” Maurice said. “That’s my goal ... At the end of the day, if I’ve got a guy I feel can play at the back end and up front, then that’s (a) best-case scenario.” Byfuglien scored and set up a goal in Winnipeg’s 5-4 shootout loss to Calgary on Nov. 18 and has recorded three tallies and five assists in his last six games.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-25-6): Jiri Hudler is doing his best to contribute, although his team is struggling to score. Hudler has recorded four assists in his last three games and also tallied in the team’s previous meeting. Rookie Reto Berra made a season-high 43 saves against the Jets but has lost his last five starts.

1. Calgary has won its last four overall meetings with Winnipeg and six straight at home.

2. Jets LW Evander Kane has been ruled out for Thursday’s contest with a hand injury and RW Devin Setoguchi is questionable as he battles the flu.

3. Flames rookie C Sean Monahan netted the winner in the eighth round of the shootout in the teams’ first meeting.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Flames 1