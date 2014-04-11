Preview: Jets at Flames

The Calgary Flames vie for their fifth consecutive victory on Friday, when they host the Winnipeg Jets in a battle of teams playing out the string. Rookie Sean Monahan scored in regulation and netted the deciding tally in the shootout as Calgary skated to a 4-3 triumph over Los Angeles on Wednesday. Karri Ramo made 41 saves as the Flames played their 49th one-goal game this season, tying an NHL record set by Florida in 2010-11.

Winnipeg enters its season finale after Michael Hutchinson recorded his first NHL win in a 2-1 shootout victory over Boston on Thursday. Although Paul Maurice originally said the 24-year-old rookie would start one of the team’s two remaining games, the coach seemed to have a change of heart following the contest. “We want to put him in a position to have success and if he feels good, then he’ll be in the net (Friday) night,” Maurice told the Winnipeg Sun. “He’s earned that right.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE JETS (36-35-10): Evander Kane scored with 1:57 remaining in the third period to forge a tie on Thursday and snap an eight-game goalless drought. Kane notched an assist in Winnipeg’s 5-4 loss to Calgary on Nov. 18 but sat out the Jets’ 5-2 win over the Flames on Jan. 16 with a hand injury. Bryan Little, who recorded a goal and an assist in the latter contest, scored the lone shootout goal in the first round on Thursday.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (35-38-7): Boston College was bounced from the Frozen Four semifinal on Thursday, thus bringing speculation as to whether Johnny Gaudreau and Bill Arnold would find their way to Calgary. The Flames used fourth-round picks on both Arnold (2010) and Gaudreau (2011), with the latter in position to claim the Hobey Baker Award on Friday. “I gotta figure it out here in the next day or tonight,” Gaudreau told reporters. “Thankfully, I‘m here with my family ... and I’ll be able to talk to all my family members about that, what’s best for me and my career, and we’ll probably figure that out pretty soon.”

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg will miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season - including all three since it relocated from Atlanta to Manitoba.

2. Calgary C Matt Stajan has scored in three straight contests and is riding a five-game point streak.

3. Ramo has yielded just four goals in his last three starts.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Jets 2