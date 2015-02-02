Preview: Jets at Flames

After facing little resistance during a five-game winning streak, the Winnipeg Jets have seen their defense spring a leak to the tune of allowing five goals in each contest during their current three-game slide. The Jets look to fly right when they open a two-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Monday. Both clubs occupy fourth place in their respective divisions and are clinging to the wild-card slots in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Calgary, which is three points behind Winnipeg in the standings, authored its league-best ninth victory when trailing after two periods as it scored four times in the final session to post a 4-2 triumph over provincial rival Edmonton on Saturday. “Obviously, right now, we’re rolling and it’s been a fun go here lately,” said Lance Bouma, who recorded his first career two-goal performance to send the Flames to their sixth victory in eight outings. Mason Raymond, who had an assist versus the Oilers, scored and set up two goals in Calgary’s 4-1 triumph over Winnipeg on Oct. 19.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), RSW (Calgary)

ABOUT THE JETS (26-17-8): A porous penalty kill has plagued Winnipeg, which has allowed its opponents to convert 6-of-13 power-play opportunities during the losing skid after denying all but one of 20 chances in the previous five contests. “We’re slow on our kill right now. It’s a confidence thing,” coach Paul Maurice told the Winnipeg Sun following his team’s 5-2 setback to Dallas on Saturday. Captain Andrew Ladd collected a goal and an assist versus the Stars, with his 18th tally pulling him into a tie for the team lead with Bryan Little.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (27-20-3): Defenseman Dennis Wideman joined rookie Johnny Gaudreau by scoring and setting up a goal in his last meeting with Winnipeg. Wideman, who resides one goal shy of his career-high 13 during his 2008-09 season in Boston, had an assist versus Edmonton and has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last nine games. Jonas Hiller, who owns a 1-2-1 career mark against Winnipeg, has stopped 79-of-84 shots in his last four appearances after yielding six goals versus Florida on Jan. 9.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has scored a league-best 63 goals in the third period and allowed an NHL-low 32.

2. Winnipeg C Mathieu Perreault recorded both of team’s goals in a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday, and had an assist in the Jets’ 4-1 setback to Calgary on Oct. 19.

3. While the Flames have prospered when trailing after two periods, the Jets are 0-13-3 when behind at the same point.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Flames 2