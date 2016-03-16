Preview: Jets at Flames

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to extend a win streak to three games for the first time this season when they visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday in a matchup of teams with identical records. The Jets knocked off Colorado and Vancouver in their last two contests, but have failed to triumph in the next game after winning back-to-back eight previous times during a disappointing campaign.

Forward Marko Dano, who was acquired from Chicago in the Andrew Ladd trade last month, has given the Jets a boost and begun to show his potential with three goals and two assists in the last four contests. “I’m getting more comfortable with every game, every shift,” Dano told reporters. “Trying to get the chemistry going, that’s the key for a new guy in the room.” Calgary has lifted its game of late as well, going 3-1-1 in the last five contests after a 7-4 victory over St. Louis on Monday. Johnny Gaudreau has posted six points in his last three outings for the Flames and is one shy of 70.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE JETS (29-35-5): Center Mark Scheifele is making a run at player of the month while building an eight-game point streak, which includes eight goals and four assists. Scheifele tops the team with 23 goals after his run and trails only Blake Wheeler (61) in points with 46 - three shy of his career high last season. The Jets could be without defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (44 points) after the All Star missed Monday’s game with illness and rookie forward Nikolaj Ehlers (31) is out indefinitely with an eye injury.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (29-35-5): Michael Frolik notched a hat trick, including a pair of short-handed tallies, against St. Louis and Sean Monahan scored a pair of goals. “It gives you a little more confidence,” Frolik told reporters after the win over one of the Western Conference’s best. “Hockey is all about that - building confidence. Hopefully we can carry that to the next two games at home.” Captain Mark Giordano has seven points in his last six games, but fellow defenseman T.J. Brodie (upper body) could miss his third straight game.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg F Mathieu Perreault has collected four assists and registered a plus-3 rating in the last three games.

2. Calgary C Mikael Backlund has posted six points (four goals) in the last six contests and needs one assist to reach 100 in his career.

3. The teams have split a pair of games this season, each winning at home.

PREDICTION: Flames 5, Jets 4