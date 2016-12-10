Preview: Jets at Flames

The Calgary Flames have started the month of December in the same dominant fashion as they did last season. After winning their first seven games of the final month of the calendar in 2015, the Flames vie for their fifth straight December victory and sixth overall on Saturday when they open a three-game homestand versus the Winnipeg Jets.

Sean Monahan has a six-game point streak (three goals, five assists) to bridge the months and fellow forward Johnny Gaudreau has recorded multi-point performances in each of his three contests since returning from a 10-game absence due to a broken pinkie. Calgary has proven to be rude hosts when Winnipeg comes calling, having outscored the Jets 13-4 in the last three encounters while winning nine of 11 encounters at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mark Scheifele returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury by scoring his third goal in four contests in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Captain Blake Wheeler saw his six-game point streak end in that tilt, but has collected 14 (five goals, nine assists) in 11 career encounters against the Flames.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet

ABOUT THE JETS (13-14-3): Burly defenseman Dustin Byfuglien continues to contribute on offense, notching an assist in six consecutive contests (one goal, six assists). While Byfuglien is keeping the scoreboard operator busy, Winnipeg's power play isn't generating much in that regard as it is just 4-for-34 with the man advantage in the last 13 contests. "(It's about) finding the right people in the right spots," Jets coach Paul Maurice told the Winnipeg Sun of the team's issues with the man advantage. "We're still working on trying to get that right."

ABOUT THE FLAMES (15-13-2): Chad Johnson turned aside 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Arizona to extend his winning streak to five straight starts, becoming the first Flame to accomplish the feat since Miikka Kiprusoff won five in a row from March 6-15, 2012. Taken a step further, the 30-year-old Johnson is 8-1-0 in his last nine contests with two shutouts, a 1.65 goals-against average and .948 save percentage. Calgary's power play has five goals in the last four games after a dismal 2-for-20 stretch to end November.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg assigned 2015 first-round pick F Kyle Connor to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday.

2. Calgary RW Michael Frolik, who is third on the team in points (15), has yet to dent the scoresheet in December.

3. The Jets are attempting to win three straight games on the road for the first time since April 5-9.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Flames 3