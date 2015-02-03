First-time scorers carry Flames past Jets

CALGARY, Alberta -- Raphael Diaz waited nearly four months to celebrate his first goal as a member of the Calgary Flames.

Turns out, his timing was brilliant.

The Flames defenseman posted the game-winner Monday in a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome, scoring a power-play goal on a slap shot from the point at 4:24 of the third period.

“It’s real nice to get the first goal,” said Diaz, who hadn’t scored in 28 previous outings for the Flames.

Not just the first goal, the decisive goal in a game against another playoff contender in the Western Conference.

“Even nicer,” Diaz said with a smile.

Wingers David Jones, Mason Raymond and Brandon Bollig and center Sean Monahan also found the back of the net for the Flames, who won for the seventh time in nine games. Bollig’s insurance goal was also his first for Calgary (28-20-3).

Center Joe Colborne added two assists for the home team, while netminder Jonas Hiller wasn’t especially busy but was sharp in a 17-save performance.

“I thought that we skated well. We showed great discipline. We played hard,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “Hills gave us some big saves at the right time, and we scored some timely goals. Whenever every department plays a good game, it’s pretty tough to lose.”

Center Bryan Little had a goal and an assist for the Jets, and right winger Blake Wheeler also lit the lamp. Winnipeg (26-18-8) lost its fourth in a row and is now just one point ahead of the Flames.

“We have to bear down more. Every guy, including myself, has to step it up a little bit more and focus a little bit more,” said Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson, who was yanked after allowing four goals on 23 shots. “For myself, I have to make that extra save, and for the players, they have to try and hit the net and bear down when you do get those scoring chances.”

Both squads capitalized on their early opportunities.

Wheeler scored with Winnipeg’s first shot on net, accepting a feed from Little in open ice and zipping a low shot past Hiller only 1:09 after the opening faceoff.

The Flames’ first attempt also crossed the goal line, with Hutchinson getting just a piece of Jones’ backhand on a breakaway. Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano, appearing in his 500th NHL game, made a terrific pass to send Jones off to the races.

Raymond had the lone strike in the middle period. The speedy winger scooped up a loose puck in the neutral zone and finished the job with a snap shot over Hutchinson’s blocker at 1:59, giving Calgary a 2-1 lead.

With Jets center Mathieu Perreault serving a tripping penalty, Diaz provided a key goal for the Flames with his power-play blast. Bollig took advantage of a great pass by Colborne on a two-on-one about three minutes later to put the hosts ahead 4-1.

Little’s backhander at 8:43 of the third gave the Jets a glimmer of hope at 4-2, but Calgary’s unlikely scorers were the difference.

“I‘m so proud, so glad for Brandon Bollig and Raphi Diaz,” Hartley said. “They’re two guys that they have lots of friends in the locker room because they’re great workers. They take care of their teammates. They’re easy guys to work with, and both, in an important game, they come up with each their first goal. I can tell you that players were really happy on the bench.”

Bollig, a fourth-line left winger who was acquired in an offseason trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, had gone 42 straight games without scoring.

“I would say relief is a big word,” Bollig said. “Coming here, I kind of wanted to make them look good for trading for me, so it was not ideal to wait that long to put one in. It’s nice it finally came. That was a big win for us, and I don’t think it would have meant as much if we didn’t get two points.”

Monahan added a late empty-netter to round out the scoring.

Ondrej Pavelec, who replaced Hutchinson, saved all four shots he faced.

The Jets are back in action Tuesday, when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. The Flames continue a six-game homestand Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks.

NOTES: The Flames recalled C Markus Granlund, but he didn’t dress against the Jets, with LW Sven Baertschi instead subbing for C Mikael Backlund (illness). Calgary LW David Wolf, who sustained a leg laceration Saturday in his first NHL contest, was moved to injured reserve. LW Curtis Glencross (lower body) and D Ladislav Smid (upper body) also are on Calgary’s injured list. ... Jets D Jay Harrison missed the game due to an upper-body injury. He is considered day-to-day. Winnipeg D Grant Clitsome (upper body) and RW Matt Halischuk (lower body) are also out. ... Flames C Sam Bennett, the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft, participated in Monday’s morning skate. The 18-year-old had shoulder surgery in October. It is unknown if he will get an opportunity to make his NHL debut once he is cleared for game action or if he will be returned to his junior club.