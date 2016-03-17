Flames jump out on Jets in win

CALGARY, Alberta -- Mikael Backlund figured that the Calgary Flames deserved some bounces due to all their hard work.

His linemates Joe Colborne and Michael Frolik both had luck on their side as they scored goals in the first period to lead the Flames to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

“If you work hard, the bounces go with you,” said Backlund, who drew assists on both of the goals to give him 39 points this season to equal his career-high that he set back in 2013-14. “I think we haven’t taken the foot off the gas pedal at all. We’ve just been trying to work and play with a lot of pride out there.”

Frolik finished with a goal and two assists, while Colborne scored once and set up another to give him 30 points to break his previous career high of 28 he recorded in each of the past two campaigns with the Flames.

“We came out flying in the first, capitalized on some chances and then kind of weathered the storm,” said Colborne, who has enjoyed playing on the left side with Backlund at centre and Frolik on right wing. “Backs is playing the best hockey of his career and Fro’s playing incredible too. When you’re on a line with two guys that are going like that, it’s a lot of fun.”

Calgary captain Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist, while Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames (30-35-5), who have won two straight games and three of their past four.

Making his fifth straight start in net for the Flames, Joni Ortio stopped 28 shots to improve his record to 4-7-3.

Drew Stafford scored for the Jets (29-36-5), who were attempting to win three straight games for just the first time this season.

“We had some opportunities, we had some chances,” said Stafford. “It’s one of those games where it starts in the first period. We come out flat and we have that hole and we just can’t get out of it.”

Ondrej Pavelec turned aside 17 of 21 shots he faced in the Winnipeg net, but Jets coach Paul Maurice refused to pin the loss on his goaltender.

“It’s not on him,” Maurice said. “It’s a couple bonehead plays coming back into our end that end up in the net. You’re not going to win too many hockey games when you throw 20 minutes like that at anybody.”

The Jets thought they took a 1-0 lead at 2:48 of the first period on a goal by Alexander Burmistrov, but it was waved off because Marko Dano made incidental contact with Ortio before the puck crossed the line.

Instead, Colborne gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 5:38 when he banked the puck off Pavelec’s stick and into the Winnipeg goal. Pavelec earlier dropped his stick, and it was lying in the crease when Colborne attempted to pass out front to Backlund.

“I saw him swing and I thought he missed it, which he did, but then it went in,” Colborne recalled. “I figured I saw something wrong. I had no idea the goalie stick was sitting right there. We’ll take it. I would’ve been fine with an assist if Backs finished it but obviously I’ll take the goal.”

The Flames extended their lead to 2-0 at 12:48 when Frolik scored. Backlund attempted to one-time a drop pass from Colborne, but he fanned on it and the puck went right to Frolik, who redirected it past Pavelec.

Monahan put the Flames up 3-0 with 1:40 to play before the first intermission when he took a pass from Giordano in the slot and fired a shot past Pavelec.

The Jets outshot the Flames 10-8 in the second period and were rewarded when Stafford one-timed a pass from Blake Wheeler into the Calgary net. Ortio had to scramble to even get back into his crease after Wheeler stole the puck from him behind the net.

The Jets pressed hard in the final frame in which they outshot the Flames 10-4, but it was Giordano who put the game away with a power-play goal with 3.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

NOTES: Jets D Dustin Byfuglien returned to the lineup after missing Winnipeg’s 5-2 road win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday with the flu. ... D Julian Melchiori, who was called up by the Jets from the AHL Manitoba to fill in for Byfuglien on Monday, was scratched along with injured RW Anthony Peluso (upper body), C Bryan Little (neck), LW Nikolaj Ehlers (eye) and RW Joel Armia (lower body). ... For the Flames, D T.J. Brodie and C Sam Bennett both missed their third straight games with upper-body injuries. ... The Flames also scratched LW Kenny Agostino and G Niklas Backstrom, who has yet to play since being acquired from the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline on Feb. 29. ... The Flames recalled C Freddie Hamilton on an emergency basis on Wednesday from AHL Stockton. He drew into the starting lineup for the Flames, as did his younger brother, D Dougie Hamilton.