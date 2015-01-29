Preview: Jets at Flyers

An uncharacteristic off-night from the Winnipeg goaltending saw the Jets’ five-game winning streak come to an end. They’ll look to bounce back behind a different netminder Thursday night as they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. Winnipeg came into Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh having allowed just seven goals during its streak, but veteran goalie Ondrej Pavelec struggled to maintain his recent form en route to a 5-3 loss at the hands of the red-hot Penguins.

As has been the case for the majority of 2015, the Jets will switch things up Thursday as Pavelec takes a seat in favor of Michael Hutchinson, who is on a personal four-game winning streak. Hutchinson is coming off his second shutout of the season, a 29-save effort in the Jets’ 4-0 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 21. The Flyers come in having won two games in a row, edging Pittsburgh 3-2 in overtime before shading Arizona 4-3 in a shootout.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), CSN-PH (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE JETS (26-15-8): While the defeat at the hands of the Penguins may have slowed down Winnipeg’s momentum, the line of Adam Lowry, Chris Thorburn and Evander Kane looked as good as any on either team. Lowry and Thorburn paced the Jets with a goal and an assist apiece while the much-maligned Kane set up three tallies. “They were really good,” Jets coach Paul Maurice told reporters after the game. “Good size, a lot of net drive from those guys. I really, really liked their game.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (20-22-7): Philadelphia’s path to a playoff berth is a daunting one, but continued contributions from players like R.J. Umberger will certainly help its cause. Umberger opened the season with just three goals in his first 35 games, but his tally in Tuesday’s win over the Coyotes was his sixth in the last 14 contests. “When you get some goals, you start feeling it,” Umberger said. “Since early December, I kind of stepped into my role and understood it more, and I feel confident out there, skating better and having some chemistry with (my linemates).”

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg has won 16 of its last 21 games against teams with sub-.500 records.

2. Umberger has five goals and four assists in 19 career games against Winnipeg.

3. The Jets are 1-for-11 with the man advantage over their last five games.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Flyers 1