Happy at home, Flyers dump Jets

PHILADELPHIA -- Thanks to some home cooking, the Philadelphia Flyers are finding some wins.

The Flyers jumped all over the Winnipeg Jets at the Wells Fargo Center for a 5-2 victory Thursday night, their third consecutive win overall and sixth in the past eight on home ice.

Behind goals from center Chris VandeVelde, right winger Wayne Simmonds, defenseman Nick Schultz and centers Brayden Schenn and Sean Couturier, the Flyers (21-22-7) swept the two-game season series with the playoff-hopeful Jets (26-16-8). Philadelphia is nine points out of a playoff spot.

“I think we take it game after game here. You don’t want to look too much ahead,” Philadelphia defenseman Mark Streit said. “We dug ourselves a hole in the beginning of the season. It’s just how we play, that’s the most important thing.”

Flyers goalie Steve Mason (10-12-6) made 36 saves for his second consecutive win.

Center Mathieu Perreault scored both goals for Winnipeg.

The Jets, who rode high into the All-Star break with five consecutive wins, dropped their second game in a row by a combined 10-5.

“We’re heading back now to Winnipeg, and guys are excited to be going home to get on our home ice,” defenseman Ben Chiarot said. “That will be a good feeling after guys not having slept in their own beds for a while.”

The Jets, who entered with the most road points in the NHL (33), were outplayed by the Flyers for just about 60 minutes.

“Their forwards come to the net hard and have active sticks and really whack away, and their (defense) was great at getting their shots through tonight,” Jets backup goalie Michael Hutchinson (14-5-2) said after making 27 saves in the defeat. “They did a good job of sticking to their game plan, and we knew they were going to do that coming in.”

Philadelphia struck twice in the first period, but each time, Perreault had the answer.

The Flyers started the scoring 7:02 into the first period on VandeVelde’s seventh goal of the season. Defenseman Michael Del Zotto zipped a shot off the upper body of Hutchinson, and VandeVelde skated in front to backhand the rebound home.

It took just 78 seconds for Winnipeg to erase that lead. Perreault deflected a shot off Mason’s leg pad and quickly knocked in the rebound.

Philadelphia then capitalized on a power play. Right winger Jakub Voracek took the puck deep on his left side and found Simmonds streaking down the middle for his 18th goal of the season at 11:39.

For Voracek, the assist was his NHL-leading 58th point of the season.

Perreault leveled the score again, this time with a power-play goal at 16:57.

However, that was it from Winnipeg. The Flyers’ penalty kill, which entered Thursday 28th in the NHL at 74.5 percent, successfully blanked the Jets on four of five power plays.

“We had a tough time getting that second shot. I think that was a big difference,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “We got pucks to the net and didn’t quite get them there. There were other pieces of our game that weren’t quite there. We weren’t as quick as we needed to be.”

Schultz netted the decisive score in the second period with his first goal of the season.

With Hutchinson under siege and on the ground fighting off a barrage of rebound attempts, Schultz came in to light the lamp at 3:18 of the second period to give the Flyers the lead for good.

“It’s a great feeling, man,” Schultz said. “I’d like to score a lot more. It must be nice to score. You get paid a lot more, too. It’s fun to chip in and be a part of the offense and get an opportunity to put one in. The big thing is two points, grinding away and try to get some wins. ”

Schenn provided insurance with a one-timer 4:12 into the third period, and Couturier padded the margin with an empty-netter in the final two minutes.

“At the end of the day, it’s not good enough,” Perreault said. “We were sitting pretty, and then you lose two and now all of a sudden -- we can’t wait until late March to get going. We’ve got to get some wins.”

NOTES: Flyers coach Craig Berube said before Thursday’s game that D Kimmo Timonen (blood clots) would play this season. Timonen, who turns 40 in March, has been on long-term injured reserve all season. There is no timetable for his return. ... Jets D Mark Stuart returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury. With his return, the Jets placed TJ Galiardi on waivers. ... Flyers G Steve Mason made his first start since Jan. 10. Mason saw game action Tuesday in relief of G Ray Emery. Before Tuesday, Mason had been out with a lower-body injury and, most recently, the flu. In related news, the Flyers sent third-string G Rob Zepp back to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.