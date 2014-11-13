Preview: Jets at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have turned things around following a disastrous start to the season and attempt to extend their point streak to seven games when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. A new month has brought new life to the Hurricanes, who are 5-0-1 in November after stumbling out of the gate with eight consecutive defeats (0-6-2). “When we do have an identity people will know what it is, but we’re trying to form an identity and we’re doing a lot of positive things,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said.

Winnipeg was on a roll of its own, riding an eight-game point streak before dropping a 3-0 decision at Montreal on Tuesday in the second of a five-game road trip. The Jets also got off to a slow start by losing four straight following a season-opening victory, but have turned things around behind the play of netminder Ondrej Pavelec, who has permitted 12 goals over his past eight starts. Winnipeg has won six of the past eight meetings against its former Southeast Division rival, including the past four visits to Carolina.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Carolina

ABOUT THE JETS (8-6-2): The strong play of Pavelec has helped to mask Winnipeg’s offensive shortcomings during the recent hot stretch - the team has failed to score more than one goal in regulation in six of the last nine games. “Obviously, you want to get the chances but you want to score the goals,” center Mark Scheifele told reporters after Tuesday’s loss. “It’s frustrating when you don’t score but we just have to get that extra motivation to put it in, that extra anger, that extra oomph to be able to put it into the net.” Winnipeg continues to excel on the penalty kill, ranking third in the league at 88.5 percent.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (5-6-3): Cam Ward has been instrumental in Carolina’s turnaround, winning five consecutive starts and allowing seven goals in that span. “When he’s at the top of his game he’s an elite goalie in the group with (Montreal‘s) Carey Price and the other elite guys,” said Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice, who was behind the Hurricanes bench when Ward put up 39- and 37-win seasons. Peters tinkered with his lineup in Monday’s win over Calgary and stayed with the changes in Wednesday’s practice, moving Jeff Skinner and Alex Semin to a line with Jay McClement and shifting captain Eric Staal to wing alongside Victor Rask.

OVERTIME

1. Ward takes a 22-11-4 record versus Winnipeg into Thursday’s start.

2. Jets captain Andrew Ladd has nine goals in 22 games against Carolina.

3. The Hurricanes have scored a power-play goal in five of six games and face a Winnipeg penalty kill that has snuffed out 21-of-22 chances.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Jets 2