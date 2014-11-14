Wheeler scores twice as Jets top Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- One disappointing outing this month wasn’t going to derail the Winnipeg Jets.

Right winger Blake Wheeler made sure of that.

Wheeler scored two goals as Jets bounced back from their only recent glitch by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Thursday night at PNC Arena.

“The moral of the story is we like the way we’ve been playing,” Wheeler said. “We’re a confident group out there.”

The Jets, who had their eight-game points streak snapped two nights earlier, dominated for stretches but were unable to produce a comfortable margin on the scoreboard until right winger Michael Frolik’s empty-net goal with 1:30 remaining.

Center Elias Lindholm scored on a second-period power play for Carolina, which had a six-game points streak snapped.

The Jets (9-6-2) rebounded from Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss to the Canadiens in Montreal.

“You’re not going to win every game no matter what,” Wheeler said. “Get right back to that (which has been working) and try to get a couple of pucks to the net.”

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Hurricanes

Defenseman Mark Scheifele assisted on both Winnipeg goals.

Winnipeg goalie Michael Hutchinson, making only his fourth appearance of the season, compiled 22 saves.

“Hutch is going to stop what he can see,” Jets defenseman Zach Bogosian said. “We just have to do a good job in front of him.”

Hutchinson hadn’t played since Nov. 2, but the Hurricanes (5-7-3) didn’t do enough to rattle him.

“We played great defensively,” Hutchinson said. “Overall, a pretty easy night. You have to be ready to build off your last game.”

The defense is instrumental for the Jets, who have scored more than two goals only three times during a 7-1-2 stretch.

Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward, who won in his previous five outings, stopped 34 shots.

The Jets franchise has gone the longest stretch in the NHL without a player producing a hat trick. Since Atlanta’s Eric Boulton scored three times on Dec. 18, 2010, there have been 70 times that a Thrashers/Jets player produced two-goal games -- led by Wheeler on 13 occasions (including twice this season).

The outcome gave Jets coach Paul Maurice a victory in the building where he was a long-time coach across two stints with the Carolina organization.

The Hurricanes never found a groove offensively, experiencing problems in the neutral zone throughout the game. Their forwards provided only 14 of the 23 shots on goal.

“I didn’t like our start,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “Usually we have more energy than we did tonight, but for whatever reason it wasn’t there. ... Disappointed in our start, disappointed we didn’t find another gear, a higher level.”

Wheeler’s second tip-in goal of the game gave the Jets a 2-1 lead through two periods. Five of his seven goals this season have come in road games.

Wheeler tipped in defenseman Mark Stuart’s delivery from the blue line to open the scoring in the first period.

On Carolina’s goal, Lindholm came from the left side after a pass from center Nathan Gerbe and stuffed in the puck at 3:44 of the second period.

Even with the goal, which tied the game 1-1, the Hurricanes were outshot 14-7 to that point.

Winnipeg went back in front with 6:58 remaining in the second period when Wheeler redirected another blast from the blue line, this one coming from Bogosian.

A 10-shot second period was the best span for the Hurricanes.

“I didn’t think we had any pace to our game,” Peters said. “I give (the Jets) a lot of credit, but I think we could have executed better.”

NOTES: Winnipeg LW T.J. Galiardi played in his 300th NHL game. ... Jets RW Chris Thorburn missed his first game of the season, replaced in the lineup by RW Matt Halischuk. ... Hurricanes D Brett Bellemore missed his second game in a row with an upper-body injury. ... Jets LW Andrew Ladd, the team captain, was a first-round draft pick of the Hurricanes in 2004. He was a member of Carolina’s Stanley Cup champions in 2006. ... Jets coach Paul Maurice coached 920 games for the Carolina franchise covering two stints (1995-2003, 2008-11). ... The Hurricanes wore their alternate black jerseys for the third time this season. They won the first two games in those jerseys. ... The Jets play the third game of their four-game road swing Saturday at Nashville. ... The Hurricanes play five of their next six games on the road, beginning with a Saturday afternoon game in Boston.