Power-play goals push Hurricanes past Jets

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes shined on special teams, and the reward was another victory.

Centers Jordan Staal and Riley Nash scored power-play goals, and Carolina’s penalty-killing was perfect as the Hurricanes defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

“That was the difference in the game,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said of the special teams.

The Hurricanes won despite a slightly ill goalie and Winnipeg’s strong third period. They didn’t allow a goal on any of the Jets’ four power plays.

“When you can win the special teams battle, it’s always a good thing,” Staal said.

Staal opened the scoring in the first period, and Nash added his tally in the second period. Carolina (26-21-10) had not produced two power-play goals in the same game in almost two months.

The Hurricanes, trying to stay in playoff contention, have gained team points in five consecutive games. That matches the team’s longest streak of the season.

“Now we have to keep this going,” Staal said.

Right winger Blake Wheeler scored in the third period for Winnipeg, which won in its previous five visits to Raleigh.

Goalie Eddie Lack made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (25-28-3). He declined comment after the game, saying he has been sick.

Lack (10-10-3) didn’t allow a goal until Winnipeg’s 11th shot of the game, nearly seven minutes into the third period.

Lack was starting for the first time in five games. He replaced Cam Ward, who sustained an injury during the second period of Carolina’s victory against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Peters downplayed the illness factor for Lack, though he acknowledged that the goalie had been under the weather recently. He said Lack improved as the game went on.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do,” Peters said. “You get an opportunity, you’d better capitalize on it.”

Winnipeg goalie Ondrej Pavelec stopped 27 shots.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said the special teams played a major role in the outcome, but he said that wasn’t the only shortcoming for his team.

“I don’t think the special teams was any different than the five-on-five,” he said.

Midway through the first period, Staal collected the puck after it bounced off center Elias Lindholm and scored on a tough-ankle shot from the right side of the net.

Nash got to the puck in the front of the net to score his goal at 10:20 of the second period.

“I was just hoping to pick up some garbage, and that’s what it was,” Nash said.

Nash has four of his six goals this season across his past six outings. It was his first power-play tally.

With the score 2-0, Pavelec prevented more damage when he recovered to thwart center Andrej Nestrasil’s shot into what was temporarily an open net.

Wheeler pulled the Jets to within 2-1 with 13:08 remaining when he was credited with tipping defenseman Jacob Trouba’s blast from inside the blue line.

Wheeler has 16 goals, tied for second most on the team.

The Jets have scored in 26 consecutive games after they were shutout victims three times across their first 30 games.

Winnipeg applied considerable pressure in the final two minutes after pulling Pavelec for an extra skater. The Jets had 13 of their 21 shots in the third period.

“We just worked a little harder,” Maurice said. “A lot of things will happen when you sweat a little more.”

The Hurricanes took three first-period penalties, nearly matching their NHL-low 6.3 penalty minutes per game in the opening period.

Winnipeg, which is the NHL’s most-penalized team, was called for two penalties in the final 10 minutes, limiting some of its opportunities.

NOTES: Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice had two stints as Carolina’s coach. ... Winnipeg D Mark Stuart missed his first game of the season in what might be a month-long absence after he suffered a broken hand Saturday vs. Edmonton. D Adam Pardy was in the lineup for only the second time since November. ... Hurricanes LW Joakim Nordstrom played in his 100th career NHL game. ... D Justin Faulk missed his third game in a row for the Hurricanes after suffering a lower-body injury during a practice last week. ... Carolina called up G Daniel Altshuller to serve as the backup with G Cam Ward out with a lower-body injury sustained Saturday night. ... This was the second stop on a four-game road swing for Winnipeg, which goes to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. ... Carolina’s next game is Thursday night at Ottawa in its only road game during a seven-game stretch.